Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes share reflective new single ‘Self Love’

The track doubles as the final preview of the band’s forthcoming LP ‘Dark Rainbow’, which lands this Friday.

Photo: Brian Rankin

23rd January 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Ahead of the release of their new album later this week, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have shared their third single to be taken from it, ‘Self Love’.

The track - which follows on from the previously-released ‘Brambles’ and ‘Man of The Hour’ - is a darkly-laced rumination on forgiveness and acceptance. “‘Self Love’ is a mantra to live by in honour of the relationship that truly matters, the relationship you have with yourself,” Frank Carter has said, of the song. “It can be easy to neglect yourself while spending energy fighting to win love from other people. If you really care for yourself you realise you don’t need anyone else to be happy, and quite often when you stop looking for what you want the universe gives you exactly what you need.”

Accompanied by a blurry-edged but foreboding video directed by Ruth Hunduma, the track is the final preview of the band’s fifth album ‘Dark Rainbow’, which is set for release this Friday (26th January) via AWAL. The band also have a slew of upcoming instore and outstore shows, which kick off in tandem with the release and lead into their upcoming UK headline tour - find more details of all of their upcoming live shows below.

Check out ‘Self Love’ now.

JANUARY 2024
26 The Church with Banquet Records, Kingston Upon Thames
28 Jacaranda, Liverpool
29 Resident Music, Brighton
30 Rough Trade East, London
31 Rough Trade, Nottingham

FEBRUARY 2024
01 The Foundry with Bear Tree Records, Sheffield
06 Cardiff, The Great Hall
07 Bristol, O2 Academy
09 Manchester, Academy
10 Newcastle, Northumbria Uni Student’s Union
11 Glasgow, Barrowland
13 Leeds, O2 Academy
14 Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall
15 London, Roundhouse
16 London, Roundhouse
22 Berlin, Metropol
23 Cologne, Live Music Hall
24 Paris, Le Bataclan
26 Brussels, AB Main Hall
27 Tilberg, Poppodium

APRIL 2024
16 Perth, Magnet House
18 Adelaide, The Gov
19 Melbourne, 170 Russell
20 Geelong, Barwon Club
23 Brisbane, Triffid
24 Sydney, Crowbar

MAY 2024
13 Nashville, TN, The End
14 Chicago, IL, Subterranean
17 Toronto, ON, Horseshoe Tavern
20 Philadelphia, PA, Foundry
21 New York, NY, The Gramercy Theatre
22 Washington DC, Atlantis

