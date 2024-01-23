Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes share reflective new single ‘Self Love’

Ahead of the release of their new album later this week, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have shared their third single to be taken from it, ‘Self Love’.

The track - which follows on from the previously-released ‘Brambles’ and ‘Man of The Hour’ - is a darkly-laced rumination on forgiveness and acceptance. “‘Self Love’ is a mantra to live by in honour of the relationship that truly matters, the relationship you have with yourself,” Frank Carter has said, of the song. “It can be easy to neglect yourself while spending energy fighting to win love from other people. If you really care for yourself you realise you don’t need anyone else to be happy, and quite often when you stop looking for what you want the universe gives you exactly what you need.”

Accompanied by a blurry-edged but foreboding video directed by Ruth Hunduma, the track is the final preview of the band’s fifth album ‘Dark Rainbow’, which is set for release this Friday (26th January) via AWAL. The band also have a slew of upcoming instore and outstore shows, which kick off in tandem with the release and lead into their upcoming UK headline tour - find more details of all of their upcoming live shows below.

Check out ‘Self Love’ now.