Ghetts returns with Moonchild Sanelly collab ‘Laps

It’s the Mercury Prize-shortlisted rapper’s first new music since 2021.

Photo: Seye Isikalu

20th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Ghetts, Moonchild Sanelly

Having just announced his forthcoming album ‘On Purpose, With Purpose’ (due on 5th January 2024 via Warner Music), Ghetts has today returned with the slick single ‘Laps’, his first new music since 2021’s feted ‘Conflict Of Interest’.

The opening track on his next LP, ‘Laps’ sees Ghetts team up once again with South Africa’s Moonchild Sanelly for an unofficial follow up to 2020 track ‘Mozambique’. To mark the start of this new era, Ghetts has also announced a handful of UK dates for spring 2024, for which tickets go on general sale on Friday 27th October.

Check out where Ghetts will be stopping off and listen to ‘Laps’ below.

MARCH 2024
22 Birmingham, O2 Institute
23 Manchester, New Century Hall
26 London, HERE
27 London, HERE

Tags: Ghetts, Moonchild Sanelly

