News
Ghetts returns with Moonchild Sanelly collab ‘Laps’
It’s the Mercury Prize-shortlisted rapper’s first new music since 2021.
Having just announced his forthcoming album ‘On Purpose, With Purpose’ (due on 5th January 2024 via Warner Music), Ghetts has today returned with the slick single ‘Laps’, his first new music since 2021’s feted ‘Conflict Of Interest’.
The opening track on his next LP, ‘Laps’ sees Ghetts team up once again with South Africa’s Moonchild Sanelly for an unofficial follow up to 2020 track ‘Mozambique’. To mark the start of this new era, Ghetts has also announced a handful of UK dates for spring 2024, for which tickets go on general sale on Friday 27th October.
Check out where Ghetts will be stopping off and listen to ‘Laps’ below.
MARCH 2024
22 Birmingham, O2 Institute
23 Manchester, New Century Hall
26 London, HERE
27 London, HERE
Records, etc at
Moonchild Sanelly - Phases (Vinyl LP - black)
Moonchild Sanelly - Phases (Tape)
Moonchild Sanelly - Phases (Cd)
Ghetts - Conflict Of Interest (Vinyl LP - black)
Ghetts - Conflict Of Interest (Cd)
Moonchild Sanelly - Nüdes (Vinyl 12 - blue)
Read More
Moonchild Sanelly, Yonaka, VLURE and more join The Great Escape line-up
Jazmin Bean, Coach Party, The Goa Express and Mac Wetha are also among the new names added.
28th March 2023, 12:00am
Moonchild Sanelly releases two new tracks
The track featured on her recent album ‘Phases’.
8th November 2022, 12:00am
Once In A Blue Moon: Moonchild Sanelly
South Africa's Moonchild Sanelly is a walking, talking message of sexual liberation and female empowerment. With new album "Phases', she's trying to change the world, one female orgasm at a time.
10th June 2022, 12:00am
Moonchild Sanelly - Phases
4 Stars
Having reclaimed her identity, Moonchild Sanelly celebrates every aspect of herself in all her technicolour glory.
10th June 2022, 12:00am
Popular right now
4-5 Stars
Bombay Bicycle Club — My Big Day
5 Stars
Sampha - LAHAI
4 Stars
Priya Ragu - Santhosam
Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.