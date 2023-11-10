Girli announces sophomore album ‘Matriarchy

Following on from 2019 debut ‘Odd One Out’ and 2021’s ‘Damsel In Distress’ EP, girli has returned with news of her forthcoming sophomore album, ‘Matriarchy’ (due out on 17th May 2024). Solidifying her place as the next in a long line of cult LGBTQ+ icons, she’s also shared the record’s next single ‘Nothing Hurts Like A Girl’, which girli has explained “is about the first time a girl broke my heart, and how it stung like no other heartbreak had ever stung before.

“This song is about my experience of sapphic relationships, their intensity, the higher highs, but lower lows. The love is deeper, but the heartbreak hits harder. It’s both wonderful and terrible at the same time.”

Check out the official video for ‘Nothing Hurts Like A Girl’ - an exploration of queer love and a continuation of the previously released ‘Matriarchy’ video - here: