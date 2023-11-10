News

Girli announces sophomore album ‘Matriarchy

She’s also embarking on a 2024 headline world tour, and released a new single.

Photo: Claryn Chong

10th November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Following on from 2019 debut ‘Odd One Out’ and 2021’s ‘Damsel In Distress’ EP, girli has returned with news of her forthcoming sophomore album, ‘Matriarchy’ (due out on 17th May 2024). Solidifying her place as the next in a long line of cult LGBTQ+ icons, she’s also shared the record’s next single ‘Nothing Hurts Like A Girl’, which girli has explained “is about the first time a girl broke my heart, and how it stung like no other heartbreak had ever stung before.

“This song is about my experience of sapphic relationships, their intensity, the higher highs, but lower lows. The love is deeper, but the heartbreak hits harder. It’s both wonderful and terrible at the same time.”

Check out the official video for ‘Nothing Hurts Like A Girl’ - an exploration of queer love and a continuation of the previously released ‘Matriarchy’ video - here:

To coincide with the album news, girli has also announced details of a huge international headline tour, set to kick off in the US in February before coming to the UK and Europe in the summer - check out the full schedule below.

Tickets will go on general sale at 10:00am on Wednesday 15th November, while fans who have pre-ordered ‘Matriarchy’ will have pre-sale access from Monday 13th November.

FEBRUARY 2024
22 Los Angeles, CA, Troubadour
23 Austin, TX, Parish
25 Chicago, IL, Lincoln Hall
27 Toronto, ON, Velvet Underground
29 New York, NY, Bowery Ballroom

MARCH 2024
01 Washington, DC, The Atlantis

MAY 2024
29 Cardiff, The Globe
31 Dublin, Academy 2

JUNE 2024
02 Glasgow, St Lukes
03 Leeds, The Wardrobe
04 Brighton, Patterns
06 Paris, La Maroquinerie
07 Amsterdam, Paradiso Tolhuistuin
09 Copenhagen, Rust
11 Berlin, Frannz Club
12 Warsaw, Hydrozagadka
14 Vienna, B72
16 Zurich, Exil
19 Manchester, Academy 2
20 London, Heaven

