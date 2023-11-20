Gossip reunite and announce upcoming album ‘Real Power

11 years after their last album (2012’s ‘A Joyful Noise’), indie sleaze mainstays Gossip are back with with news of a forthcoming new LP, ‘Real Power’. Slated for release on 22nd March 2024 via Sony, the record sees the trio once again work with past collaborator Rick Rubin on production duties, who encouraged them to head back into the studio following their 2019 ‘Music For Men’ anniversary tour.

Created either side of the pandemic, ‘Real Power’ acknowledges the impact of such collective trauma, but also looks forward - to healing, to celebration, and to a new chapter for the band. Speaking about their return, Gossip’s frontwoman Beth Ditto has said “When we began, so much about Gossip was about running away- that was always in the music. We survived. We came from nothing, and we got the fuck out of there. And to be here 20 years later and still making music together is just incredible.”

Ushering in this next era is ‘Crazy Again’, a buoyant love song that arrives accompanied by a smile-raising, tongue-in-cheek, distinctly Gossip video; watch it below.

