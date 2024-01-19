News

Gossip drop album title track ‘Real Power

It’s a rousing anthem inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests.

Photo: Cody Critcheloe

19th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Following their celebrated return at the end of last year, Beth Ditto’s Gossip are back to share the title track of their forthcoming new album ‘Real Power’ (out on 22nd March via Sony).

Written in the wake of the mass protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, the new track is a riotous dance-punk homage to taking action and finding strength in numbers. “‘Real Power’ is about how awesome our city is and how it really showed up”, Beth has commented. “The system was being rearranged and we were forcing people to reckon with it in a time when it could literally make you ill, in a pandemic. That’s real power-people coming together, making those decisions to be in the streets.”

It joins comeback cut ‘Crazy Again’ to become the second single lifted from the upcoming LP; you can check out the full tracklist and watch the video for ‘Real Power’ below.

Play Video
Gossip: Power Surge

Interview

Gossip: Power Surge

Returning with a new single and album - this year's 'Real Power' - that marks their first as a band since 2012, Gossip are injecting a super-charged shot of big-hearted humanity into the world once more...

‘Real Power’:
1. Act Of God
2. Real Power
3. Don’t Be Afraid
4. Crazy Again
5. Edge Of The Sun
6. Give It Up For Love
7. Turn The Card
8. Tell Me Something 
9. Light It Up 
10. Tough 
11. Peace and Quiet

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Interview

Gossip on making a comeback and their forthcoming new album ‘Real Power’

Gossip: Power Surge

Returning with a new single and album - this year’s ‘Real Power’ - that marks their first as a band since 2012, Gossip are injecting a super-charged shot of big-hearted humanity into the world once more…

5th January 2024, 1:00pm

