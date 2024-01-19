Gossip drop album title track ‘Real Power

Following their celebrated return at the end of last year, Beth Ditto’s Gossip are back to share the title track of their forthcoming new album ‘Real Power’ (out on 22nd March via Sony).

Written in the wake of the mass protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, the new track is a riotous dance-punk homage to taking action and finding strength in numbers. “‘Real Power’ is about how awesome our city is and how it really showed up”, Beth has commented. “The system was being rearranged and we were forcing people to reckon with it in a time when it could literally make you ill, in a pandemic. That’s real power-people coming together, making those decisions to be in the streets.”

It joins comeback cut ‘Crazy Again’ to become the second single lifted from the upcoming LP; you can check out the full tracklist and watch the video for ‘Real Power’ below.

