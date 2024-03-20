Album Review

Gossip - Real Power

Getting older with heart and empathy? That sounds like real power to us.

Gossip - Real Power

Reviewer: Lisa Wright

Released: 22nd March 2024

Label: Sony

In comparatively progressive 2024, it’s hard to overstate the sledgehammer effect that Gossip and their firebrand frontwoman Beth Ditto caused when their insatiable, unignorable hit ‘Standing In The Way of Control’ elevated the Arkansas trio from cult concern to mainstream infiltrators back in 2006. A figurehead for both queer representation and body positivity, Gossip launched a stick of punk dynamite into the Skins-like indie sleaze landscape (the song, ironically, also soundtracking the series) and cemented its creators as disruptors of the most hook-laden and fabulously fun kind.

Any Gossip reunion, then, would be one to welcome with open arms. But there’s the sense with ‘Real Power’ that the trio have returned 12 years since their last record (2012’s ‘A Joyful Noise’) with something necessary and new to say. Where their breakthrough hits fizzed with dancefloor-directed defiance and righteous fury, ‘Real Power’ has a tenderness to its rallying that comes with maturity and realising that sometimes it’s more effective to use a kiss than a fist. Even its title track, which puts Ditto’s inimitably gutsy, raw vocal to its full use, is a clarion call to collective activism that puts hope and positivity at the fore.

On ‘Real Power’’s more upbeat moments, Gossip tend towards the disco rather than the sweaty party pit. Opener ‘Act of God’ splashes Motown-like vocals with ‘70s basslines; ‘Don’t Be Afraid’ is slinky and sultry in ways that mirror its lovestruck lyrics, while ‘Give It Up For Love’ could be a Nile Rodgers co-write for all its funky strutting. Generally, however, ‘Real Power’ sits around the mid-tempo rather than going hell for leather as they may have done in younger years. Far from a slip into the middle of the road however, they find new ways to make it interesting - ‘Edge of the Sun’ utilises breathy backing vocals in ways that feel fresh for the band, while ‘Turn The Card Slowly’’s guitars sound like they’ve been listening to The xx’s atmospheric debut for cues.

If ‘Real Power’ necessarily has a steadiness and maturity to its sound, it’s not for want of emotion or innovation. Getting older with heart and empathy? That sounds like real power to us.

Play Video

Tags: Gossip, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy Real Power via Rough Trade

Find ‘Real Power’ at Rough Trade

Vinyl LP (pink) - £36.99

Vinyl LP (black) - £27.99

Cd - £12.99

Gossip Tickets

Liverpool Olympia, Liverpool

Latest News

Cat Burns confirms debut album ‘early twenties’

Cat Burns confirms debut album early twenties’

Allie X announces ‘Girl With No Face’ UK and Ireland tour dates

Allie X announces Girl With No Face’ UK and Ireland tour dates

Beyoncé unveils details of forthcoming new album ‘Cowboy Carter’

Beyoncé unveils details of forthcoming new album Cowboy Carter’

John Grant shares funky lead single ‘It’s A Bitch’ from newly announced LP ‘The Art Of The Lie’

John Grant shares funky lead single It’s A Bitch’ from newly announced LP The Art Of The Lie’

The Gaslight Anthem are releasing new EP ‘History Books - Short Stories’ this week

The Gaslight Anthem are releasing new EP History Books — Short Stories’ this week

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

March 2024

Latest Issue

March 2024

Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY