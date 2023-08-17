News
Green Day to release ‘Dookie’ 30th Anniversary box set
It’ll feature demos, outtakes and live recordings.
Green Day are to celebrate the 30th anniversary of ‘Dookie’ with a new box set.
The release — out on 29th September — will feature the original album, plus demos, outtakes and live recordings, ‘Live at Woodstock’ and ‘Live in Barcelona’, both from 1994.
The demos have been shared today digitally.
It will also be available as a six-LP or four-CD box set. ‘Dookie’ was originally released in February 1994, and has gone three-times platinum in the UK, with sales of over 900,000.
