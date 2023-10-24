Green Day announce new album ‘Saviors

Californian rockstars Green Day have returned to share news of their forthcoming 14th studio album, ‘Saviors’. Arriving on 19th January 2024 via Reprise/Warner Recordings, the band have begun teasing the LP with the release of its lead single ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ (out now). Having had its live debut last weekend in Las Vegas, the new track also comes accompanied by a film noir-inspired monochrome video, which sees the band attempt to navigate a zombie apocalypse.

“As soon as we cut it, we said ‘okay, that’s going first’”, Billie Joe Armstrong has said of the single, which he describes as “a look at the way the traditional American Dream doesn’t work for a lot of people - in fact, it’s hurting a lot of people.”

Recorded in London and Los Angeles, ‘Saviors’ sees Green Day once again collaborate with Grammy-winning producer Rob Cavallo, who also worked with the band on their iconic albums ‘Dookie’ (1994) and ‘American Idiot’ (2004). Aptly, ‘Saviors’ will hit shelves just ahead of the 30th anniversary of ‘Dookie’, allowing Green Day to celebrate the milestone in style.

Watch the official video for ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ here: