News
Green Day announce new album ‘Saviors’
The iconic band have also shared its lead single, ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’.
Californian rockstars Green Day have returned to share news of their forthcoming 14th studio album, ‘Saviors’. Arriving on 19th January 2024 via Reprise/Warner Recordings, the band have begun teasing the LP with the release of its lead single ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ (out now). Having had its live debut last weekend in Las Vegas, the new track also comes accompanied by a film noir-inspired monochrome video, which sees the band attempt to navigate a zombie apocalypse.
“As soon as we cut it, we said ‘okay, that’s going first’”, Billie Joe Armstrong has said of the single, which he describes as “a look at the way the traditional American Dream doesn’t work for a lot of people - in fact, it’s hurting a lot of people.”
Recorded in London and Los Angeles, ‘Saviors’ sees Green Day once again collaborate with Grammy-winning producer Rob Cavallo, who also worked with the band on their iconic albums ‘Dookie’ (1994) and ‘American Idiot’ (2004). Aptly, ‘Saviors’ will hit shelves just ahead of the 30th anniversary of ‘Dookie’, allowing Green Day to celebrate the milestone in style.
Watch the official video for ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ here:
Records, etc at
Green Day - Dookie - 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (Cd)
Green Day - Dookie - 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (Vinyl LP - brown)
Green Day - Dookie - 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (Vinyl LP - blue)
Green Day - Unisex Zipped Hoodie American Idiot Back Print (Sweatshirt - black)
Green Day - Unisex Pullover Hoodie American Idiot (Sweatshirt - black)
Green Day - Unisex Pullover Hoodie American Idiot (Sweatshirt - black)
Read More
Green Day to release ‘Dookie’ 30th Anniversary box set
It’ll feature demos, outtakes and live recordings.
17th August 2023, 4:35pm
Tracks: IDLES, Lady Gaga x Ariana Grande, Sundara Karma and more
The biggest and best tracks of the past week, rounded up and reviewed.
22nd May 2020, 12:00am
Green Day - Father Of All…
3 Stars
It doesn’t always quite connect, but it’s a bit of fun all the same.
6th February 2020, 7:55am
Wanna own Green Day’s old equipment?
The trio are selling off gear from across their career online.
23rd January 2019, 12:00am
Popular right now
5 Stars
The Kills - God Games
Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.