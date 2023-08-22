News

hemlocke springs announces new EP going…going…GONE!

She’s teased the project with the release of its lead single, enknee1’.

Photo: Ana Peralta Chong

22nd August 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

North Carolina’s hemlocke springs has shared news of her debut EP, entitled going…going…GONE!’, arriving on 29th September. Over seven tracks, the project is the first extended introduction to hemlocke springs (aka Isimeme Naomi’ Udu), and is spearheaded by its phonetic, bouncing lead single enknee1’.

Of the EP, Naomi has said: the songs serve as records of my thoughts as I transitioned from the teenage/young-adult phase to adulthood. Sure, at times I sound a bit silly, but I think it’s used as a way to cover up impending fears that are only bound to grow as I get older. What better way to deal with that than singing to a beat with self-deprecating lyrics?”

Check out the full tracklist of going…going…GONE!’, and listen to enknee1’ below.
1. gimme all ur luv
2. girlfriend
3. heavun
4. enknee1
5. pos
6. the train going to nowhere
7. going…going…GONE!

She’ll also be making her debut appearances in the UK and Europe later this year, including an upgraded headline show in London at Dingwalls on 9th November. Dive into her full list of tour dates here:

SEPTEMBER
30 Washington DC, All Things Go Festival

OCTOBER
02 Brooklyn, NYC, Baby’s All Right (SOLD OUT)
05 Toronto, ON, The Drake Hotel
08 Chicago, IL, Schuba’s Tavern
10 Los Angeles, CA, The Echo (SOLD OUT)
13 San Francisco, CA, Rickshaw Stop

NOVEMBER
01 Berlin, Pitchfork Music Festival (ZENNER with CHAI)
02 Cologne, Helios 37
04 Antwerp, Trix Café
06 Amsterdam, Paradiso
09 London, Dingwalls (UPGRADED)

