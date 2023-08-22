hemlocke springs announces new EP ‘going…going…GONE!’

North Carolina’s hemlocke springs has shared news of her debut EP, entitled ​‘going…going…GONE!’, arriving on 29th September. Over seven tracks, the project is the first extended introduction to hemlocke springs (aka Isimeme ​‘Naomi’ Udu), and is spearheaded by its phonetic, bouncing lead single ​‘enknee1’.

Of the EP, Naomi has said: ​“the songs serve as records of my thoughts as I transitioned from the teenage/young-adult phase to adulthood. Sure, at times I sound a bit silly, but I think it’s used as a way to cover up impending fears that are only bound to grow as I get older. What better way to deal with that than singing to a beat with self-deprecating lyrics?”

Check out the full tracklist of ​‘going…going…GONE!’, and listen to ​‘enknee1’ below.

1. gimme all ur luv

2. girlfriend

3. heavun

4. enknee1

5. pos

6. the train going to nowhere

7. going…going…GONE!