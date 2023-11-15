Home Counties share plans for debut album ‘Exactly As It Seems’

Following the release of return single ‘Bethnal Green’ just a few months ago, Home Counties have now revealed details of their anticipated debut album, ‘Exactly As It Seems’. Due to hit shelves on 3rd May 2024 via Submarine Cat Records, the record is preceded by two EPs: ‘Redevelopment’ and ‘In A Middle English Town’.

To mark the announcement, Home Counties have today shared their experimental, melodic second single ‘Wild Guess’, which they’ve described as “the oldest song but latest addition to the new album”. Going on to explain more, the band’s Will Harrison has said: “It voices a variety of concerns: day-to-day financial worries, fear of social isolation in old age, even a looming future of ecological collapse. It was written as part of an experimental side project which saw never the light of day - and in its original form was like a deranged version of the Wii Sports loading screen, hosting a detuned Ed Miliband speech in replace of the vocals.

“We revisited the song many times over the years but it never felt quite Home Counties. Over the last year however, as our sound was shifting we gave it one last go. It was an exercise in restraint, holding ourselves back to allow the song to breath. That said, we couldn’t resist retaining some of the original chaos of the original demo, sticking in a drum and bass inspired drop at the end. In that way, the song sets the new parameters of where Home Counties is at the moment…”

You can watch the official video for ‘Wild Guess’ (directed by King Nun’s Theo Polyzoides) and find a full list of Home Counties’ upcoming shows below.

MAY 2024

07 Manchester, YES

08 Glasgow, Broadcast

10 Leeds, Headrow House

14 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds 2

15 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

22 London, Oslo

