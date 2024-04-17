News
John Grant shares new track ‘The Child Catcher’
The song appears on his new album ‘The Art of The Lie’, which is due out in June.
A few weeks on from first announcing details of his new album, John Grant has returned with another cut from it.
Having confirmed plans to release his sixth album ‘The Art of The Lie’ last month - when he also shared its lead single ‘It’s A Bitch’ - John has now followed up with another new track, the evocatively-titled ‘The Child Catcher’. “I’m sure many of you remember the child catcher from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” John nods, to the iconic character. “Terrified me when I was a kid. Of course he’s a metaphor. Anyway, here’s ‘The Child Catcher’ from my upcoming record ‘The Art of The Lie’, which is also a love letter to both Dead Can Dance and Vangelis, I suppose, two of my all-time favourites.”
His new, eleven-track album is set for release on 14th June via Bella Union, and sees him collaborate with Ivor Guest (Grace Jones, Brigitte Fontaine), who he first met at Grace Jones’ show during last year’s Meltdown festival. “This album is in part about the lies people espouse and the brokenness it breeds and how we are warped and deformed by these lies,” he says, of the record.
Listen to ‘The Child Catcher’ below, and remind yourself of both ‘The Art Of The Life”s tracklisting, and John Grant’s upcoming live shows, which are underneath the player.
‘The Art Of The Lie’ tracklisting:
1. All That School For Nothing
2. Marbles
3. Father
4. Mother And Son
5. Twistin Scriptures
6. Meek AF
7. It’s A Bitch
8. Daddy
9. The Child Catcher
10. Laura Lou
11. Zeitgeist
John Grant’s upcoming live shows are as follows.
OCTOBER 2024
17 London – Hackney Church *(SOLD-OUT!)*
18 London – Hackney Church
19 Sunderland – The Fire Station
21 Glasgow – Barrowland Ballroom
22 Dublin – Vicar Street
24 Cardiff – Tramshed
25 Bristol – Bristol Beacon
26 Bexhill – De La Warr Pavilion
28 Birmingham – Birmingham Town Hall
29 Norwich – Epic Studios
31 Manchester – New Century Hall
NOVEMBER 2024
01 Leeds - Project House
02 Liverpool – Liverpool Philharmonic
05 Amsterdam – Melkweg MAX
06 Cologne – Kulturkirche
07 Berlin – Columbia Theatre
09 Aarhus – Train
10 Copenhagen – Vega
11 Stockholm – Nalen
13 Oslo – Rockefeller Music Hall
