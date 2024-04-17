John Grant shares new track ‘The Child Catcher’

A few weeks on from first announcing details of his new album, John Grant has returned with another cut from it.

Having confirmed plans to release his sixth album ‘The Art of The Lie’ last month - when he also shared its lead single ‘It’s A Bitch’ - John has now followed up with another new track, the evocatively-titled ‘The Child Catcher’. “I’m sure many of you remember the child catcher from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” John nods, to the iconic character. “Terrified me when I was a kid. Of course he’s a metaphor. Anyway, here’s ‘The Child Catcher’ from my upcoming record ‘The Art of The Lie’, which is also a love letter to both Dead Can Dance and Vangelis, I suppose, two of my all-time favourites.”



His new, eleven-track album is set for release on 14th June via Bella Union, and sees him collaborate with Ivor Guest (Grace Jones, Brigitte Fontaine), who he first met at Grace Jones’ show during last year’s Meltdown festival. “This album is in part about the lies people espouse and the brokenness it breeds and how we are warped and deformed by these lies,” he says, of the record.

Listen to ‘The Child Catcher’ below, and remind yourself of both ‘The Art Of The Life”s tracklisting, and John Grant’s upcoming live shows, which are underneath the player.