News
John Grant shares funky lead single ‘It’s A Bitch’ from newly announced LP ‘The Art Of The Lie’
Last year, John Grant graced our ears with a special feature on CMAT’s superlative album ‘Crazymad, for me’, and now he’s back with news of a forthcoming new solo LP. Entitled ‘The Art Of The Lie’, the record is slated for release on 14th June via Bella Union, and has today been previewed via its irresistibly groovy lead single ‘It’s A Bitch’.
Commenting on the new cut, John has shared: “It was a blast making this track which is just about having fun with words, synths, dope rhythms and bass lines, and also making fun of post-COVID malaise. Plus, people get to ponder what a ‘hesher’ is. I loved going to the arcade in the 80s and watching smokin’-hot heshers hold court while playing Tempest, Stargate, Robotron and Asteroids, and while also blasting Iron Maiden and Rush on their Walkmans.”
Watch John’s brilliantly chaotic album trailer - and listen to ‘It’s A Bitch’ here:
Expanding further on the inspirations behind his sixth record - which contains themes spanning parenthood, the juxtaposition of beauty and cruelty, and the political hellscape of modern America - he has pondered:
“It’s about moments and being able to recognize them and be in them while they are happening in spite of whatever else is going on. It’s being in a taxi, the most normal situation in the world and seeing the grandeur, the sheer weight and majesty of a big city passing by, staring in awe. The absurdity of the world on the outside juxtaposed with the world taking place on the inside. That fascinates me, the ability to capture what it really feels like to be a human.”
You can catch John Grant live for his upcoming run of UK and EU shows on the following dates:
OCTOBER 2024
17 London, Hackney Church
19 Sunderland, The Fire Station
21 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
22 Dublin, Vicar Street
24 Cardiff, Tramshed
25 Bristol, Bristol Beacon
26 Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion
28 Birmingham, Birmingham Town Hall
29 Norwich, Epic Studios
31 Manchester, New Century Hall
NOVEMBER 2024
01 Leeds, Project House
02 Liverpool, Liverpool Philharmonic
05 Amsterdam, Melkweg MAX
06 Cologne, Kulturkirche
07 Berlin, Columbia Theatre
09 Aarhus, Train
10 Copenhagen, Vega
11 Stockholm, Nalen
13 Oslo, Rockefeller Music Hall
Records, etc at
John Grant - The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs of Nick Drake - Single 5 (Vinyl 7 - black)
John Grant - Queen of Denmark (LRSD 2020) (Vinyl LP - pink)
John Grant - Queen Of Denmark (Vinyl LP)
John Grant - Queen Of Denmark (Cd)
John Grant - Pale Green Ghosts (Cd)
John Grant - Pale Green Ghosts (Vinyl LP)
Read More
John Grant reveals the video for ‘Just So You Know’
The track features on fifth album 'Boy From Michigan'.
7th October 2021, 12:00am
Stranger Than Fiction: John Grant
John Grant has spent his life trying to find his place in the world. From the minutiae to the most maximal modern horrors, ‘Boy From Michigan’ sets out to punctuate that kaleidoscopic journey.
25th June 2021, 2:13pm
John Grant - Boy From Michigan
3 Stars
A self-portrait with a violent colour palette.
24th June 2021, 7:55am
John Grant releases new single ‘Billy’
It's the closing track of his upcoming album, 'Boy From Michigan'.
17th May 2021, 12:00am
Popular right now
4-5 Stars
underscores — Wallsocket
Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!