John Grant shares funky lead single ‘It’s A Bitch’ from newly announced LP ‘The Art Of The Lie’

Last year, John Grant graced our ears with a special feature on CMAT’s superlative album ‘Crazymad, for me’, and now he’s back with news of a forthcoming new solo LP. Entitled ‘The Art Of The Lie’, the record is slated for release on 14th June via Bella Union, and has today been previewed via its irresistibly groovy lead single ‘It’s A Bitch’.

Commenting on the new cut, John has shared: “It was a blast making this track which is just about having fun with words, synths, dope rhythms and bass lines, and also making fun of post-COVID malaise. Plus, people get to ponder what a ‘hesher’ is. I loved going to the arcade in the 80s and watching smokin’-hot heshers hold court while playing Tempest, Stargate, Robotron and Asteroids, and while also blasting Iron Maiden and Rush on their Walkmans.”

Watch John’s brilliantly chaotic album trailer - and listen to ‘It’s A Bitch’ here: