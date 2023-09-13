Jorja Smith announces intimate ‘Falling Or Flying’ UK shows

Jorja Smith has today announced that she’ll be celebrating the release of her anticipated second album ‘Falling or flying’ (out 29th September) with a trio of intimate UK headline shows. Kicking things off in her Birmingham hometown on 7th November, she’ll stop in Manchester on 9th November, before heading down to London for the final show on 10th November. Presale tickets will be available from 10:00am on Wednesday 20th September, with general sale going live at 10:00am on Friday 22nd September (both via her website)

Check out the full tracklist of ‘Falling or flying’:

1. Try Me

2. She Feels

3. Little Things

4. Flights Skit

5. Feelings Feat. J Hus

6. Falling or flying

7. GO GO GO

8. Try and fit in

9. Greatest Gift Feat. Lila Iké

10. Broken is the man

11. Make sense

12. Too many times

13. Lately

14. BT69 JJY

15. Backwards

16. What if my heart beats faster?