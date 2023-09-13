News
Jorja Smith announces intimate ‘Falling Or Flying’ UK shows
She’ll be stopping off at three UK cities this November to perform tracks from her upcoming second album.
Jorja Smith has today announced that she’ll be celebrating the release of her anticipated second album ‘Falling or flying’ (out 29th September) with a trio of intimate UK headline shows. Kicking things off in her Birmingham hometown on 7th November, she’ll stop in Manchester on 9th November, before heading down to London for the final show on 10th November. Presale tickets will be available from 10:00am on Wednesday 20th September, with general sale going live at 10:00am on Friday 22nd September (both via her website)
Check out the full tracklist of ‘Falling or flying’:
1. Try Me
2. She Feels
3. Little Things
4. Flights Skit
5. Feelings Feat. J Hus
6. Falling or flying
7. GO GO GO
8. Try and fit in
9. Greatest Gift Feat. Lila Iké
10. Broken is the man
11. Make sense
12. Too many times
13. Lately
14. BT69 JJY
15. Backwards
16. What if my heart beats faster?
Jorja Smith - Little Things Complete Bundle
£48
Jorja Smith - Little Things Vest Bundle
£28
Jorja Smith - Little Things T-Shirt Bundle
£28
Jorja Smith - falling or flying cd + hoodie + socks + signed & numbered art card
£50
Jorja Smith - falling or flying picture disc + t-shirt + baseball cap + water bottle + signed & numbered art card
£66
Jorja Smith - falling or flying lp + baseball cap + water bottle + signed & numbered art card
£43
Read More
Jorja Smith shares slick new single ‘Falling Or Flying’
Her latest track also comes accompanied by a self-directed video.
31st August 2023, 11:29am
Jorja Smith shares latest single ‘Go Go Go’
A track that continues the artist's new era.
4th August 2023, 3:08pm
Jorja Smith announces second album ‘falling or flying’
It will feature the recent singles ‘Try Me’ and ‘Little Things’.
22nd May 2023, 5:11pm
Jorja Smith returns with new single ‘Try Me’
It is her first new music since 2021’s ‘Be Right Back’ EP.
14th April 2023, 12:00am
Popular right now
Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.