News

Jorja Smith announces intimate ‘Falling Or Flying’ UK shows

She’ll be stopping off at three UK cities this November to perform tracks from her upcoming second album.

Jorja Smith announces intimate 'Falling Or Flying' UK shows
Photo: Ivor Alice

13th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Jorja Smith, News

Jorja Smith has today announced that she’ll be celebrating the release of her anticipated second album ‘Falling or flying’ (out 29th September) with a trio of intimate UK headline shows. Kicking things off in her Birmingham hometown on 7th November, she’ll stop in Manchester on 9th November, before heading down to London for the final show on 10th November. Presale tickets will be available from 10:00am on Wednesday 20th September, with general sale going live at 10:00am on Friday 22nd September (both via her website)

Check out the full tracklist of ‘Falling or flying’:

1. Try Me
2. She Feels
3. Little Things
4. Flights Skit
5. Feelings Feat. J Hus
6. Falling or flying
7. GO GO GO
8. Try and fit in
9. Greatest Gift Feat. Lila Iké
10. Broken is the man
11. Make sense
12. Too many times
13. Lately
14. BT69 JJY
15. Backwards
16. What if my heart beats faster?

Tags: Jorja Smith, News

Latest News

Lime Garden announce debut album ‘One More Thing’

Lime Garden announce debut album One More Thing

Gretel Hänlyn releases new single ‘War With America’

Gretel Hänlyn releases new single War With America

Olivia Rodrigo drops new video for ‘Get Him Back!’

Olivia Rodrigo drops new video for Get Him Back!

Shygirl announces UK and EU leg of ‘Nymph’ world tour

Shygirl announces UK and EU leg of Nymph’ world tour

Chartreuse share details of debut album ‘Morning Ritual’

Chartreuse share details of debut album Morning Ritual

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY