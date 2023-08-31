Jorja Smith shares slick new single ‘Falling Or Flying

News

Her latest track also comes accompanied by a self-directed video.

31st August 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Having so far teased her new era with recent releases ‘Little Things’ and ‘GO GO GO’, Jorja Smith has now dropped her latest single ‘Falling or flying’ - a smooth R&B cut that shares its title with her highly anticipated sophomore album (out on 29th September), which will act as the follow up to her acclaimed 2018 debut ‘Lost & Found’.

The new track arrives alongside a music video directed by Jorja herself, of which she has said: “[It] came to mind ‘cause I always wanted to shoot a video in space. ‘Falling or flying’ just made me think of that. I wanted to go up into space with someone I love and cherish, but they didn’t want to come with me.”

Check out the video for ‘Falling or flying’ below:

In addition to the single, Jorja has also shared the full tracklist for her forthcoming album, revealing that it includes features from J Hus and Lila Iké. The 16 tracks on ‘Falling or flying’ are:

1. Try Me
2. She Feels
3. Little Things
4. Flights Skit
5. Feelings (feat. J Hus)
6. Falling or flying
7. GO GO GO
8. Try and fit in
9. Greatest Gift Feat. Lila Iké
10. Broken is the man
11. Make sense
12. Too many times
13. Lately
14. BT69 JJY
15. Backwards
16. What if my heart beats faster?

