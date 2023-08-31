Jorja Smith shares slick new single ‘Falling Or Flying

Having so far teased her new era with recent releases ‘Little Things’ and ‘GO GO GO’, Jorja Smith has now dropped her latest single ‘Falling or flying’ - a smooth R&B cut that shares its title with her highly anticipated sophomore album (out on 29th September), which will act as the follow up to her acclaimed 2018 debut ‘Lost & Found’.

The new track arrives alongside a music video directed by Jorja herself, of which she has said: “[It] came to mind ‘cause I always wanted to shoot a video in space. ‘Falling or flying’ just made me think of that. I wanted to go up into space with someone I love and cherish, but they didn’t want to come with me.”

Check out the video for ‘Falling or flying’ below: