Kevin Abstract announces new album ‘Blanket

Kevin Abstract has shared the news that he’ll be releasing his third studio album - entitled ‘Blanket’ - on 3rd November via Video Store/RCA Records. Made over a 3-month period earlier this year, the record sees Kevin collaborate once again with producer Romil Hemnani, as well as multi-instrumentalist Jonah Abraham.

Discussing the wide-ranging influences on the LP, Kevin has suggested that fans can expect tracks which are more rock-informed than his previous releases: “I wanted to make, like, a Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, Modest Mouse type of record,” Kevin says. “But I wanted it to hit like a rap album.”

The announcement of ‘Blanket’ is accompanied a cinematic clip called ‘GUM’, which previews a taste of the new music to come - watch it below.

