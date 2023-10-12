News
Kevin Abstract announces new album ‘Blanket’
His third studio album has been teased by a new video snippet entitled ‘GUM’.
Kevin Abstract has shared the news that he’ll be releasing his third studio album - entitled ‘Blanket’ - on 3rd November via Video Store/RCA Records. Made over a 3-month period earlier this year, the record sees Kevin collaborate once again with producer Romil Hemnani, as well as multi-instrumentalist Jonah Abraham.
Discussing the wide-ranging influences on the LP, Kevin has suggested that fans can expect tracks which are more rock-informed than his previous releases: “I wanted to make, like, a Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, Modest Mouse type of record,” Kevin says. “But I wanted it to hit like a rap album.”
The announcement of ‘Blanket’ is accompanied a cinematic clip called ‘GUM’, which previews a taste of the new music to come - watch it below.
