News

Kevin Abstract announces new album ‘Blanket

His third studio album has been teased by a new video snippet entitled ‘GUM’.

Photo: Lucas Creighton

12th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Kevin Abstract, News, Watch

Kevin Abstract has shared the news that he’ll be releasing his third studio album - entitled ‘Blanket’ - on 3rd November via Video Store/RCA Records. Made over a 3-month period earlier this year, the record sees Kevin collaborate once again with producer Romil Hemnani, as well as multi-instrumentalist Jonah Abraham.

Discussing the wide-ranging influences on the LP, Kevin has suggested that fans can expect tracks which are more rock-informed than his previous releases: “I wanted to make, like, a Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, Modest Mouse type of record,” Kevin says. “But I wanted it to hit like a rap album.”

The announcement of ‘Blanket’ is accompanied a cinematic clip called ‘GUM’, which previews a taste of the new music to come - watch it below.

Play Video

Tags: Kevin Abstract, News, Watch

Latest News

Viji channels summer nights on new cut ‘Sundress In Pink’

Viji channels summer nights on new cut Sundress In Pink

Fräulein share new track ‘The Last Drop’

Fräulein share new track The Last Drop

Rachel Chinouriri releases powerful new single ‘The Hills’

Rachel Chinouriri releases powerful new single The Hills

Killer Mike shares emotional live version of ‘Motherless’

Killer Mike shares emotional live version of Motherless

The Vaccines drop surprise new song, ‘Sometimes, I Swear’

The Vaccines drop surprise new song, Sometimes, I Swear

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

October 2023

Latest Issue

October 2023

Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY