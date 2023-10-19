News

Kevin Abstract shares new single ‘What Should I Do?

It’s the next installment of his forthcoming album ‘Blanket’.

Photo: Lucas Creighton

19th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Having recently announced details of a new studio album, ‘Blanket’ (due on 3rd November via Video Store/RCA Records), Kevin Abstract has now revealed the record’s next single, ‘What Should I Do?’. The song follows the previously released title track, as well as last week’s visual teaser ‘GUM’.

‘What Should I Do?’ also arrives accompanied by a video entitled ‘SLIP N SLIDE’, which features a snippet of the new track and continues the narrative of the young boy from Kevin Abstract’s previous visuals. You can watch ‘SLIP N SLIDE’ and listen to ‘What Should I Do?’ via the players below.

Play Video
Play Video

