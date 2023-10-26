Kevin Abstract drops latest track ‘Running Out

Continuing to tease his forthcoming third album ‘Blanket’ (out on 3rd November via Video Store/RCA Records), Kevin Abstract has now put out its third installment, the new single ‘Running Out’.

It follows the release of previous tracks ‘What Should I Do?’ and its accompanying video ‘SLIP N SLIDE’; and title track ‘Blanket’, which arrived alongside visual ‘GUM’. Made over a period of three months in early 2023, the new album was created by Abstract and producer Romil Hemnani, alongside multi-instrumentalist Jonah Abraham and other young screenwriters.



You can listen to ‘Running Out’ here: