Kevin Abstract drops latest track ‘Running Out

His new album, ‘Blanket’, is out next week.

Photo: Lucas Creighton

26th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Continuing to tease his forthcoming third album ‘Blanket’ (out on 3rd November via Video Store/RCA Records), Kevin Abstract has now put out its third installment, the new single ‘Running Out’.

It follows the release of previous tracks ‘What Should I Do?’ and its accompanying video ‘SLIP N SLIDE’; and title track ‘Blanket’, which arrived alongside visual ‘GUM’. Made over a period of three months in early 2023, the new album was created by Abstract and producer Romil Hemnani, alongside multi-instrumentalist Jonah Abraham and other young screenwriters.

You can listen to ‘Running Out’ here:

Play Video
