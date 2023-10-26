News
Kevin Abstract drops latest track ‘Running Out’
His new album, ‘Blanket’, is out next week.
Continuing to tease his forthcoming third album ‘Blanket’ (out on 3rd November via Video Store/RCA Records), Kevin Abstract has now put out its third installment, the new single ‘Running Out’.
It follows the release of previous tracks ‘What Should I Do?’ and its accompanying video ‘SLIP N SLIDE’; and title track ‘Blanket’, which arrived alongside visual ‘GUM’. Made over a period of three months in early 2023, the new album was created by Abstract and producer Romil Hemnani, alongside multi-instrumentalist Jonah Abraham and other young screenwriters.
You can listen to ‘Running Out’ here:
