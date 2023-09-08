News
Killer Mike announces deluxe version of ‘Michael’ and shares new track ‘Maynard Vignette’
The expanded, 18-track release will feature four new tracks from the album’s recording sessions.
Killer Mike has today put out a previously unheard track entitled ‘Maynard Vignette’, one of four to be added to the tracklist of his recent LP ‘Michael’ for its deluxe release (on 15th September). In part inspired by Atlanta’s first black mayor, Maynard Jackson, the new single features T.I., J.I.D., and Jacquees.
“Michael was originally longer and now we’re starting to release the rest of it,” Mike has said. “These songs are some of my favourites from the album sessions, but we needed more time to get them the way we imagined them. We finished three of them in time to make the vinyl and one more for the digital.”
Delving into Mike’s personal experiences growing up, ‘Michael’ is an intimate, remarkable record from one of rap’s most iconic figures. You can read more about Killer Mike in our June 2023 cover interview, and listen to ‘Maynard Vignette’ below.
