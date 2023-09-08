News

Killer Mike announces deluxe version of ‘Michael’ and shares new track ‘Maynard Vignette

The expanded, 18-track release will feature four new tracks from the album’s recording sessions.

Killer Mike announces deluxe version of ‘Michael’ and shares new track ‘Maynard Vignette’
Photo: Jonathan Mannion

8th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Killer Mike, News, Listen

Killer Mike has today put out a previously unheard track entitled ‘Maynard Vignette’, one of four to be added to the tracklist of his recent LP ‘Michael’ for its deluxe release (on 15th September). In part inspired by Atlanta’s first black mayor, Maynard Jackson, the new single features T.I., J.I.D., and Jacquees.

“Michael was originally longer and now we’re starting to release the rest of it,” Mike has said. “These songs are some of my favourites from the album sessions, but we needed more time to get them the way we imagined them. We finished three of them in time to make the vinyl and one more for the digital.”

Delving into Mike’s personal experiences growing up, ‘Michael’ is an intimate, remarkable record from one of rap’s most iconic figures. You can read more about Killer Mike in our June 2023 cover interview, and listen to ‘Maynard Vignette’ below.

Tags: Killer Mike, News, Listen

Latest News

Baby Queen drops album title track, ‘Quarter Life Crisis’

Baby Queen drops album title track, Quarter Life Crisis

flowerovlove unveils latest track ‘Next Best Exit’

flowerovlove unveils latest track Next Best Exit

Meet Me @ The Altar drop new track ‘Strangers’

Meet Me @ The Altar drop new track Strangers

Nell Mescal shares new single ‘Teeth’

Nell Mescal shares new single Teeth

Chvrches share previously unheard track, ‘Talking In My Sleep’

Chvrches share previously unheard track, Talking In My Sleep

Read More

Cover Feature

No Filler: Killer Mike

No Filler: Killer Mike

After a decade of Run the Jewels, “Killer” Mike Render tells his origin story in the shape of a new solo album. This is how he became the most political man in hip hop.

9th June 2023, 4:00pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY