King Nun announce 2024 ‘Far Away From The Farm’ UK headline tour

It’s in support of their recently released sophomore album, ‘LAMB’.

Photo: Emma Swann

23rd October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Fresh from releasing their sophomore album ‘LAMB’, London’s King Nun have now shared plans for a series of UK headline dates in 2024, appropriately dubbed their ‘Far Away From The Farm’ tour. If you can’t wait till next year, the band will also be hitting the road with Nothing But Thieves this autumn; check out their full list of upcoming live shows below. (*with Nothing but Thieves).

October 2023
31 Glasgow, O2 Academy* (sold out)

November 2023
01 Glasgow, O2 Academy* (sold out)
03 Bournemouth, International Centre (sold out)*
04 Manchester, O2 Apollo* (sold out)
05 Manchester, O2 Apollo* (sold out)
07 Swansea, Swansea Arena*
09 Birmingham, Resorts World Arena*
10 London, OVO Arena*
11 London, OVO Arena*
16 Manchester, O2 Apollo* (sold out)
17 Belfast, The Telegraph Building* (sold out)
19 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre*
20 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre* (sold out)

January 2024
29 Tunbridge Wells, Forum
30 Brighton, The Hope And Ruin

February 2024
01 Bournemouth, 60 Million Postcard
02 Southampton, Heartbreakers
03 Exeter, The Cavern
04 Falmouth, Cornish Bank
06 Bristol, Crofters Rights
07 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
08 Nottingham, The Bodega
09 Birmingham, The Victoria
10 York, The Fulford Arms
11 Leeds, The Key Club
15 Blackpool, Bootleg Social
16 Newcastle, Think Tank
17 Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete’s
18 Glasgow, Broadcast
20 Manchester, Yes Basement

March 2024
08 London, Venue MOT

You can also check out our review of ‘Lamb’ and watch King Nun perform the album live from The Monastery here:

King Nun - LAMB

Album Review

King Nun - LAMB

Tethered to their own driving core of exploring the increasingly-complex human psyche.

Play Video

Get tickets to watch King Nun live now.

