King Nun announce 2024 ‘Far Away From The Farm’ UK headline tour

Fresh from releasing their sophomore album ‘LAMB’, London’s King Nun have now shared plans for a series of UK headline dates in 2024, appropriately dubbed their ‘Far Away From The Farm’ tour. If you can’t wait till next year, the band will also be hitting the road with Nothing But Thieves this autumn; check out their full list of upcoming live shows below. (*with Nothing but Thieves).

October 2023

31 Glasgow, O2 Academy* (sold out)

November 2023

01 Glasgow, O2 Academy* (sold out)

03 Bournemouth, International Centre (sold out)*

04 Manchester, O2 Apollo* (sold out)

05 Manchester, O2 Apollo* (sold out)

07 Swansea, Swansea Arena*

09 Birmingham, Resorts World Arena*

10 London, OVO Arena*

11 London, OVO Arena*

16 Manchester, O2 Apollo* (sold out)

17 Belfast, The Telegraph Building* (sold out)

19 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre*

20 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre* (sold out)

January 2024

29 Tunbridge Wells, Forum

30 Brighton, The Hope And Ruin

February 2024

01 Bournemouth, 60 Million Postcard

02 Southampton, Heartbreakers

03 Exeter, The Cavern

04 Falmouth, Cornish Bank

06 Bristol, Crofters Rights

07 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

08 Nottingham, The Bodega

09 Birmingham, The Victoria

10 York, The Fulford Arms

11 Leeds, The Key Club

15 Blackpool, Bootleg Social

16 Newcastle, Think Tank

17 Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete’s

18 Glasgow, Broadcast

20 Manchester, Yes Basement

March 2024

08 London, Venue MOT

You can also check out our review of ‘Lamb’ and watch King Nun perform the album live from The Monastery here:

