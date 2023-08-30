News
King Nun share latest album track ‘Sinking Feeling’
The London five-piece will also play a series of intimate UK in-stores this autumn.
Alt-rockers King Nun have today released ‘Sinking Feeling’, the most recent cut to be shared from their upcoming new album ‘LAMB’, which is due on 29th September via Marshall Records. Painting a vignette of a relationship’s lifetime - from the initial attraction to the break up - ‘Sinking Feeling’ is frontman Theo Polyzoides’ personal reflection on his own emotions.
“Initially, it was about a relationship I was in a couple of years ago. I started writing it just after we met, and it was this soppy, doting confessional of love, full of references to the films and songs we shared with each other”, Theo has said. “I kept rewriting it through all the stages of us being together, and I ended up finishing it in the immediate aftermath of us breaking up. Ultimately, the song is about how the deal in any relationship is that it likely leads to heartbreak, and the ‘sinking feeling’ of going through those motions, not being able to do anything about it; opening yourself up to that pain is the only way to experience the beauty of loving someone.”
‘Sinking Feeling’ comes accompanied by a music video directed by Flynn Mathews; watch it below.
King Nun will also play a special album release show in September before embarking on an intimate in-store tour of the UK to celebrate the release of ‘LAMB’. Check out the full list of shows below, and grab tickets here.
SEPTEMBER
28 MOT, London (album release show)
OCTOBER
01 Kent, Smugglers Records
02 London, Banquet Records
03 London, Rough Trade East
04 Nottingham, Rough Trade
05 Liverpool, Jacaranda
06 Leeds, Vinyl Whistle
