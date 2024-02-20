Kneecap announce debut album ‘Fine Art’

Belfast rap-punks Kneecap have today confirmed that their anticipated debut album, ‘Fine Art’, will be released on 14th June via Heavenly Recordings.

The announcement follows their recent success at the Sundance Film Festival - for their forthcoming self-titled, semi-autobiographical biopic - and the news that they are suing UK MP Kemi Badenoch for blocking their access to arts funding.

Produced by Toddla T, the 12-track LP will act as a continuation of their socially-conscious and satirically whip-smart output to date, and has been prefaced with the release of new cut ‘Sick In The Head’.

“When working on the album we had periods of great productivity but also periods with a total lack of anything creatively”, the group have said of the track. “Towards the end of recording we hit a proper wall and this is the result. Our mental health was being tested and we said f*ck it it we’re doomed to mental torture we want to have some money to get through it. We’ve had enough of it while being broke round Belfast.”

The video for ‘Sick In The Head’ (directed by Peadar Ó Goill) captures the escapist essence of a Kneecap gig - an energy that is, in Peader’s words, “bliss for the marginalized and the mundane”. Watch it here:

