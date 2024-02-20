News
Kneecap announce debut album ‘Fine Art’
The Irish trio have also dropped a taste of what to expect with new cut ‘Sick In The Head’.
Belfast rap-punks Kneecap have today confirmed that their anticipated debut album, ‘Fine Art’, will be released on 14th June via Heavenly Recordings.
The announcement follows their recent success at the Sundance Film Festival - for their forthcoming self-titled, semi-autobiographical biopic - and the news that they are suing UK MP Kemi Badenoch for blocking their access to arts funding.
Produced by Toddla T, the 12-track LP will act as a continuation of their socially-conscious and satirically whip-smart output to date, and has been prefaced with the release of new cut ‘Sick In The Head’.
“When working on the album we had periods of great productivity but also periods with a total lack of anything creatively”, the group have said of the track. “Towards the end of recording we hit a proper wall and this is the result. Our mental health was being tested and we said f*ck it it we’re doomed to mental torture we want to have some money to get through it. We’ve had enough of it while being broke round Belfast.”
The video for ‘Sick In The Head’ (directed by Peadar Ó Goill) captures the escapist essence of a Kneecap gig - an energy that is, in Peader’s words, “bliss for the marginalized and the mundane”. Watch it here:
What’s more, Kneecap have also confirmed details of new North American and UK tour dates, as well as a slew of festival appearances this summer. Tickets for the UK tour will go on sale at 10:00am this Friday (23rd February); check out their full upcoming live schedule below.
MARCH 2024
14 Austin, Music Ireland Official Showcase SXSW
15 Austin, Full Irish Breakfast Showcase SXSW
17 Boston, MGM Music Hall (supporting Dropkick Murphys)
18 Philadelphia, Foundry
21 Toronto, Axis Club
23 Brooklyn, Warsaw
26 Vancouver, Biltmore Cabaret
27 Vancouver, Biltmore Cabaret
28 Seattle, Barboza
30 Oakland, New Parish
APRIL 2024
02 San Diego, Voodoo Rooms
04 Los Angeles, Echoplex
JUNE 2024
15 Norway, Bergenfest
JULY 2024
05 Belgium, Rock Werchter
11 Spain, Mad Cool Festival
13 Amsterdam, Bitterzoet
18 Galway, Heineken Big Top
20 Portugal, Super Bock Festival
AUGUST 2024
23 Reading, Reading Festival
24 Leeds, Leeds Festival
NOVEMBER 2024
14 Sheffield, Foundry
15 Manchester, New Century Hall
16 Glasgow, Barrowlands
19 Nottingham, Rock City
20 Bristol, SXW
21 London, The O2 Forum
