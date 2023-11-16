News
KNEECAP drop Grian Chatten collaboration, ‘Better Way To Live’
It’s the cult Belfast trio’s first single for Heavenly Records.
Belfast rap trio KNEECAP have released their first single since signing with Heavenly Records - a collaboration with Fontaines D.C frontman Grian Chatten, ‘Better Way To Live’.
Moving seamlessly between rapping in English and Irish, KNEECAP’s verses are buoyed by a repeated chorus from Chatten, in which the singer intones about finding clarity and moments of magic away from the booze.
“‘A Better Way To Live’ is all about finding that little spark of joy in the monotony, in the day-to-day things that you barely bat an eye at. In between the moments of that repetitive lift of the pint, or spark of a cigarette, there is an opportunity for bliss. Underneath that constant noise, there is a silence that can breathe new life and inspiration breaking through the mundane,” say the trio of the track.
It comes ahead of a winter UK and Ireland headline tour that takes them through until the new year, including a London show at Camden’s Electric Ballroom and two nights at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre.
Watch the video for ‘Better Way To Live’ - shot in Madden’s Bar in Belfast where the two collaborators first met.
KNEECAP play:
NOVEMBER
27 Newcastle, The Grove
28 Liverpool, Furnace
29 London, Electric Ballroom
DECEMBER
11 Dublin, Olympia Theatre
12 Dublin, Olympia Theatre
14 Derry, Nerve Centre
21 Belfast, Ulster Hall
29 Cork, City Hall
