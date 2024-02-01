News
Lana Del Rey confirms new country album ‘Lasso’
She shared details of her next LP at Billboard’s pre-Grammy event last night.
Speaking to attendees at Billboard’s pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles last night (Wednesday 31st January), Lana Del Rey detailed plans for her forthcoming tenth album ‘Lasso’. Due to arrive in September, the record will act as a follow up to last year’s ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, and will see her jump genres from alt-pop to country.
”If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We’re going country. It’s happening”, Lana said from the stage, Billboard has reported. “That’s why Jack [Antonoff] has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years.”
She hasn’t yet shared details of ‘Lasso”s tracklist, but in the meantime you can revisit ‘A&W’ - a standout track from her recent outing, which ranked number six on DIY’s Tracks of 2023 list - below.
