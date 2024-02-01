News

Lana Del Rey confirms new country album ‘Lasso

She shared details of her next LP at Billboard’s pre-Grammy event last night.

1st February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Lana Del Rey, News

Speaking to attendees at Billboard’s pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles last night (Wednesday 31st January), Lana Del Rey detailed plans for her forthcoming tenth album ‘Lasso’. Due to arrive in September, the record will act as a follow up to last year’s ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, and will see her jump genres from alt-pop to country.

”If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We’re going country. It’s happening”, Lana said from the stage, Billboard has reported. “That’s why Jack [Antonoff] has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years.”

She hasn’t yet shared details of ‘Lasso”s tracklist, but in the meantime you can revisit ‘A&W’ - a standout track from her recent outing, which ranked number six on DIY’s Tracks of 2023 list - below.

Play Video

Tags: Lana Del Rey, News

Latest News

Public vote now open for BRIT Awards 2024

Public vote now open for BRIT Awards 2024

Wide Awake announce Lambrini Girls, Dry Cleaning, yeule and more

Wide Awake announce Lambrini Girls, Dry Cleaning, yeule and more

The Killers, Maneskin, Nia Archives and more complete Mad Cool lineup

The Killers, Maneskin, Nia Archives and more complete Mad Cool lineup

Kaeto, Faux Real, Man/Woman/Chainsaw and more join The Great Escape 2024 bill

Kaeto, Faux Real, Man/​Woman/​Chainsaw and more join The Great Escape 2024 bill

Conan Gray announces third album ‘Found Heaven’

Conan Gray announces third album Found Heaven

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Feature

DIY’s Tracks of the Year 2023

DIY’s Tracks of the Year 2023

From debut singles to established artists breaking bold new terrain, this is what's dominated our collective headphones since January.

8th December 2023, 5:00pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY