News

Bleachers join forces with Lana Del Rey on latest single ‘Alma Mater

They’ll also be visiting the UK for a series of shows next spring.

Photo: Alex Lockett

15th November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Bleachers, News, Listen

Having made their triumphant return with recent single ‘Material Girl’, Bleachers are raising the bar with the next taste of their forthcoming self-titled album (out on Friday 8th March via Dirty Hit). New track ‘Alma Mater’ features guest vocals from none other than Lana Del Rey, and was debuted on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this month.

Full of warmth, melodic horns, and of course Lana’s honeyed harmonies, ‘Alma Mater’ serves as a neat microcosm of what to expect from the band’s fourth outing. To mark the record’s release, Bleachers will also be hitting the road early next year, returning to the UK in March for a series of headline shows.

Fans who pre-order ‘Bleachers’ before 4:00pm on Tuesday 21st November will gain pre-sale access to tickets for the UK tour - which opens on 22nd November at 10:00am - while tickets will go on general sale at 10:00am on Friday 24th November.

Listen to ‘Alma Mater’ and check out where Bleachers will be stopping off below.

MARCH 2024
19 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
22 Manchester, O2 Ritz
23 Birmingham, O2 Institute
25 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

Play Video

The full ‘Bleachers’ tracklist is as follows:
1. I Am Right On Time
2. Modern Girl
3. Jesus Is Dead
4. Me Before You
5. Alma Mater
6. Tiny Moves
7. Isimo
8. Woke Up Today
9. Self Respect
10. Hey Joe
11. Call
Me After Midnight
12. We’re Gonna Know Each Other Forever
13. Ordinary Heaven
14. The Waiter

Tags: Bleachers, News, Listen

Latest News

Home Counties share plans for debut album ‘Exactly As It Seems’

Home Counties share plans for debut album Exactly As It Seems’

Belle & Sebastian announce 2024 North America tour dates

Belle & Sebastian announce 2024 North America tour dates

Caity Baser, The Snuts, flowerovlove and more announced for Sound City 2024

Caity Baser, The Snuts, flowerovlove and more announced for Sound City 2024

Faye Webster to play The Great Escape 2024 Spotlight show

Faye Webster to play The Great Escape 2024 Spotlight show

Måneskin join Dua Lipa and Foo Fighters as Rock Werchter 2024 headliners

Måneskin join Dua Lipa and Foo Fighters as Rock Werchter 2024 headliners

Coming Up

Fucked Up - Rivoli artwork

Fucked Up - Rivoli grey Vinyl LP - £31.99

Green Day - Saviors artwork

Green Day - Saviors pink Vinyl LP - £37.99

Declan McKenna - What Happened to the Beach? artwork

Declan McKenna - What Happened to the Beach? yellow Vinyl LP - £27.99

IDLES - TANGK artwork

IDLES - TANGK orange Vinyl LP - £24.99

MGMT - Loss Of Life artwork

MGMT - Loss Of Life blue Vinyl LP - £32.99

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

November 2023

Latest Issue

November 2023

Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY