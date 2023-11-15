Bleachers join forces with Lana Del Rey on latest single ‘Alma Mater

Having made their triumphant return with recent single ‘Material Girl’, Bleachers are raising the bar with the next taste of their forthcoming self-titled album (out on Friday 8th March via Dirty Hit). New track ‘Alma Mater’ features guest vocals from none other than Lana Del Rey, and was debuted on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this month.

Full of warmth, melodic horns, and of course Lana’s honeyed harmonies, ‘Alma Mater’ serves as a neat microcosm of what to expect from the band’s fourth outing. To mark the record’s release, Bleachers will also be hitting the road early next year, returning to the UK in March for a series of headline shows.

Fans who pre-order ‘Bleachers’ before 4:00pm on Tuesday 21st November will gain pre-sale access to tickets for the UK tour - which opens on 22nd November at 10:00am - while tickets will go on general sale at 10:00am on Friday 24th November.

Listen to ‘Alma Mater’ and check out where Bleachers will be stopping off below.

MARCH 2024

19 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

22 Manchester, O2 Ritz

23 Birmingham, O2 Institute

25 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers