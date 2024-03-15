Lava La Rue announces debut album ‘STARFACE’

A little less than a year on from the release of their last single, Lava La Rue has returned with news of their long-awaited debut album.

The NINE8 Collective star has confirmed they’ll release ‘STARFACE’ later this summer, on 21st June via Dirty Hit, with the album set to be “a conceptual psychedelic sci-fi romance album” centred around “an eponymous gender-fluid musical space alien sent to planet Earth to study the reasons why humans are so self-destructive”. Sounds good to us…

The seventeen-track record comes produced by Karma Kid, and is set to feature appearances from the likes of Audrey Nuna, Yunè Pinku, bb sway and more; you can find the tracklisting for the record at the bottom of this article.



Alongside news of the record, Lava has also shared a brand new track, ‘Push N Shuv’, which comes inspired by iconic new wave outfit Tom Tom Club. “I wrote ‘Push N Shuv’ 5 years ago before COVID,” Lava has said of the track. “The vocals you hear on the song are still my 21 year old voice, and I knew when I wrote it 2019 that if I made an album that’s what I wanted it to sound like. It’s literally been years in the making and honing in on that sound and it only feels fitting that this is the song that I announce the album with.”

What’s more, ‘Push N Shuv’ arrives with an accompanying video, co-directed by Lava and Claryn Chong, alongside MrMr Films. Check it out below.