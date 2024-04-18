Lava La Rue unveils second album preview ‘Humanity’

NINE8 Collective founding member and solo star Lava La Rue has today dropped their latest single ‘Humanity’, the second track to be lifted from their forthcoming debut LP ‘STARFACE’ (due to arrive at some point later this summer) following last month’s ‘Push N Shuv’.

They’ve shared that the new cut is their most vulnerable yet; inspired by the experience of losing a friendship to addiction, it’s nevertheless imbued with a sense of tentative optimism, and reminds the listener to keep faith in the ultimate goodness of humanity.

“It’s about cherishing the everyday moments/connections that let you know that there is just as much light as there is dark… and using those moments to restore your energy so you have the will to keep fighting for what you believe in”, Lava has commented.

“The most radical thing we can do right now is to keep giving a fuck. To keep pointing out all the good stuff amongst the bad. People on both sides try and make us feel futile by preaching about peace and love but if we don’t - who will? I guarantee the hope that ‘things can get better - how can I make this happen?’ will get us further that ‘it’s all fucked’. The most radical thing is to keep loving.”

You can watch the moving video for ‘Humanity’ - which features Lava’s first performance of the track at Biig Piig’s recent Gaza Aid Benefit gig, alongside fan-submitted home videos - below.