Album Review

Liam Gallagher and John Squire - Liam Gallagher & John Squire

An intriguing side project that adds to the pair’s already storied careers.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire - Liam Gallagher & John Squire

Reviewer: Christopher Connor

Released: 1st March 2024

Label: Warner

It’s no secret that Liam Gallagher and John Squire are both Mancunian icons, and so, when the pair announced this collaborative album, it sparked questions about how the pair’s styles might mesh. As it turns out, this self-titled album is a winning combination of the work of both; delivering exactly what fans might’ve expected from Liam’s distinctive vocals and John’s much-imitated guitar tone. Opener ‘Raise Your Hands’ sets the scene with John’s riffs remaining a defining feature, over 30 years on from The Stone Roses’ heyday. ‘Mars To Liverpool’ marries the pair’s style with wry, humorous lyrics that showcase Liam’s vocals in fine form, the track encapsulating what makes this record such a strong bridge between their sounds, each allowed a moment in the spotlight while never overstepping. Elsewhere, lead single ‘Just Another Rainbow’ feels very much in The Stone Roses’ wheelhouse, and if the lyrics - which include Liam reciting the colours of the rainbow in turn - verge on preposterous, it at least fulfils the nostalgic vibe it reaches for. The record is perhaps more of a showcase for John than Liam, allowing him to cut loose throughout with plenty of riffs and solos, before the blues-tinged ‘I’m A Wheel’ shows a different side to both which they pull off admirably. Not out to reinvent said wheel, this is instead a record that fans of Oasis and The Stone Roses will lap up, both protagonists clearly having a blast bringing out the best in one another. An intriguing side project that adds to the pair’s already storied careers.

