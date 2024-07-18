News

Lucy Rose unveils Danny Dyer-starring video for album track ‘Sail Away’

Funnily enough, it’s actually the second time she’s collaborated with the actor.

Photo: Josh Shinner

18th July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Danny Dyer starring in a video for the new single from Lucy Rose isn’t necessarily one we had on our 2024 bingo cards, but here we are; having released her acclaimed latest album ‘This Ain’t The Way You Go Out’ back in April, the singer-songwriter has now unveiled the official visual for album track ‘Sail Away’, and it features the Eastenders actor. 

Though an unlikely pair, Lucy and Danny have collaborated once before eight years ago, when he also starred in her video for 2016’s ‘Nebraska’. 

You can dive into our recent interview with Lucy - in which she chats to the new LP’s renowned producer Kwes - and check out ‘Sail Away”s video below. 

