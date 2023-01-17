Madonna announces global tour

Celebrating her four decades of huge hits, Madonna has announced her upcoming new global tour, The Celebration Tour.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna says of the tour, which was announced in a video featuring Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and Amy Schumer.

Check out the full run of dates below.

JULY

15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

AUGUST

02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

SEPTEMBER

02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

OCTOBER

04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

14 – London, UK – The O2

21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

NOVEMBER

01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

DECEMBER

01 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome