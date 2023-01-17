News Madonna announces global tour

Photo: Ricardo Gomes

Words: Elly Watson

17th January 2023

Celebrating her four decades of huge hits, Madonna has announced her upcoming new global tour, The Celebration Tour.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna says of the tour, which was announced in a video featuring Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and Amy Schumer.

Check out the full run of dates below.

JULY
15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

AUGUST
02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

SEPTEMBER
02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

OCTOBER
04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
14 – London, UK – The O2
21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

NOVEMBER
01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

DECEMBER
01 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Get tickets to watch Madonna live now.

