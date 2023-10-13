News

Manic Street Preachers and Suede announce UK and Ireland co-headline tour

Tickets are on general sale now!

13th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Manic Street Preachers and Suede have announced that they’ll be embarking on an iconic co-headline tour of the UK and Ireland in Summer 2024, culminating in a huge show at London’s Alexandra Palace Park on 18th July.

Both bands are no strangers to life on the road: Manic Street Preachers are currently working on their 15th studio album - the follow up to 2021’s ‘The Ultra Vivid Lament’ - while Suede completed a sold-out tour of the UK earlier this year in support of their ninth album ‘Autofiction’.

Of the upcoming co-headliner tour, Suede’s Brett Anderson has said: “I can’t think of a band I’d rather share a stage with than the Manic Street Preachers. They have long been an inspiration to us, and I know there are thousands of Suede fans who feel the same. It’s nearly 30 years since we last played together and I think these shows are going to be something really special.”

Agreeing, Manic Street Preachers have added, “We first toured with Suede in 1994 when we played with them all across Europe. Back then, it always felt like both our bands shared a certain kind of kinship, both aesthetically and historically. It still feels that way now, nearly three decades later.”

Manic Street Preachers - The Ultra Vivid Lament

Album Review

Manic Street Preachers - The Ultra Vivid Lament

A requiem, but one that looks for sonic positivity in the thematic darkness.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now, available here. The full schedule for Manic Street Preachers’ and Suede’s co-headline tour is as follows:

JUNE 2024
28 Llangollen, Llangollen International Music Eisteddfod *

JULY 2024
02 Dublin, Dublin Trinity College **
05 Cardiff, Cardiff Castle *
10 Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle *
12 Manchester, Castlefield Bowl *
13 Leeds, Millenium Square **
18 London, Alexandra Palace Park **

*Manic Street Preachers close the show
**Suede close the show

Tags: Manic Street Preachers, Suede, News

