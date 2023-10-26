News

The Beatles announce last ever song ‘Now And Then

The track will feature all - yes, all - of the Fab Four.

26th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Having teased at something in the works via projections around Liverpool (see below), global icons The Beatles have today announced the upcoming release of their last ever song, ‘Now And Then’. Out worldwide at 2:00pm GMT on Thursday 2nd November (via Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe), the track was written and sung by John Lennon; developed and worked on by Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr; and has now been finished by Paul and Ringo decades later.

‘Now And Then’ will be released as a double A-side single, paired alongside the band’s very first, 1962’s ‘Love Me Do’. There will also be a new music video to accompany the pioneering track, which will premiere on Friday 3rd November.

Additionally, the track will be accompanied by a 12-minute documentary film entitled ‘Now And Then - The Last Beatles Song’, written and directed by Oliver Murray, which will debut via The Beatles’ YouTube channel at 7:30pm GMT on 1st November.

Speaking about the experience of creating the song, Paul McCartney has said: “There it was, John’s voice, crystal clear. It’s quite emotional. And we all play on it, it’s a genuine Beatles recording. In 2023 to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven’t heard, I think it’s an exciting thing.”

‘Now And Then - The Last Beatles Song’ will tell the story behind the track’s creation, featuring exclusive footage and commentary from Paul, Ringo, George, Sean Ono Lennon and Peter Jackson. You can watch the trailer below.

