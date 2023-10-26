The Beatles announce last ever song 'Now And Then'

Having teased at something in the works via projections around Liverpool (see below), global icons The Beatles have today announced the upcoming release of their last ever song, ‘Now And Then’. Out worldwide at 2:00pm GMT on Thursday 2nd November (via Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe), the track was written and sung by John Lennon; developed and worked on by Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr; and has now been finished by Paul and Ringo decades later.

‘Now And Then’ will be released as a double A-side single, paired alongside the band’s very first, 1962’s ‘Love Me Do’. There will also be a new music video to accompany the pioneering track, which will premiere on Friday 3rd November.

