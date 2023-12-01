Bilbao BBK Live reveal 2024 lineup, including Jungle, Massive Attack, Ezra Collective and more

Back for another year of festival fun in the sun, Bilbao BBK Live has announced its first wave of artists for 2024. Due to take place over the 11th, 12th, and 13th of July next year in Bilbao’s Kobetamendi, the festival will host the likes of dance pioneers The Prodigy and Underworld, as well contemporary boundary-pushers such as DJ duo Overmono and Sam Shepherd’s immersive electronic project Floating Points (Live).

Elsewhere, audiences can revel in the genre-spanning artistry of Massive Attack, Jungle, and Ezra Collective, while homegrown Spanish talent will be championed in the form of Ralphie Choo, Jimena Amarillo, Queralt Lahoz and more.

Tickets for Bilbao BBK Live 2024 are on general sale now - find out more here, and check out the full lineup (so far!) below.