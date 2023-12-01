Festivals
Bilbao BBK Live reveal 2024 lineup, including Jungle, Massive Attack, Ezra Collective and more
The Spanish festival is set to take place from 11th-13th July next summer.
Back for another year of festival fun in the sun, Bilbao BBK Live has announced its first wave of artists for 2024. Due to take place over the 11th, 12th, and 13th of July next year in Bilbao’s Kobetamendi, the festival will host the likes of dance pioneers The Prodigy and Underworld, as well contemporary boundary-pushers such as DJ duo Overmono and Sam Shepherd’s immersive electronic project Floating Points (Live).
Elsewhere, audiences can revel in the genre-spanning artistry of Massive Attack, Jungle, and Ezra Collective, while homegrown Spanish talent will be championed in the form of Ralphie Choo, Jimena Amarillo, Queralt Lahoz and more.
Tickets for Bilbao BBK Live 2024 are on general sale now - find out more here, and check out the full lineup (so far!) below.
Records, etc at
Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant To Be (Vinyl LP - orange)
JUNGLE - Volcano (Vinyl LP - black)
JUNGLE - Volcano (Cd)
Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant To Be (Vinyl LP - yellow)
Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant To Be (Vinyl LP - black)
JUNGLE - Loving In Stereo (Cd)
Read More
Loyle Carner to headline All Points East 2024
He's joined on the lineup by Ezra Collective, ENNY, Nas and more.
22nd November 2023, 11:03am
Ezra Collective win the 2023 Mercury Prize with FREENOW
The London outfit took home the Prize for their album 'Where I'm Meant to Be’.
8th September 2023, 10:16am
Performers announced for 2023’s Mercury Prize ceremony
10 of the 12 shortlisted artists will take to the stage at next week’s awards show.
1st September 2023, 2:03pm
Jungle - Volcano
4 Stars
More breezy bops than all-out summer smashes, but nevertheless extremely rich and warm in sound.
9th August 2023, 7:58am
Popular right now
Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.