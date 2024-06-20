News

METTE gets pumped on new single ‘Muscle’

The track lands just ahead of her performance supporting Taylor Swift at Wembley this weekend.

Photo: Simon Forbes

20th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

METTE has unveiled her latest single ‘Muscle’ - a dancefloor-ready, beat-driven number that acts as a follow up to last month’s ‘BET’, as well as her 2023 debut EP ‘METTENARRATIVE’. 

The track was “made as an ode to the communions of self-love through my own movement practices of dance and pilates”, METTE has shared. “‘Muscle’ has become my go-to song for getting in the zone.”

Continuing, she comments: “Most importantly, ‘Muscle’ isn’t about aesthetic goals or physical gains. The song is a “how-to” guide for expressing the embodied state of confidence. ‘Muscle’ is rhythms and crowd vocals that were made to take in like an audible energy drink… I hope that this song will have someone changing their posture, rolling their shoulders back, running to a dance floor, flexing a thousand watt smile, and generating some self-assured body heat.”

What’s more, the song also arrives just ahead of METTE’s huge turn supporting Taylor Swift at London’s Wembley Stadium this weekend as part of the global megastar’s Eras Tour.

You can revisit our Class of 2024 interview with METTE - as featured in our January tips issue - and listen to ‘Muscle’ below.

Class of 2024: METTE

Class of 2024

Class of 2024: METTE

A solo project with expansive ideas, METTE is the multimodal artist making existentialism exciting.

Play Video

16th December 2023, 2:00pm

