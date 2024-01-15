News
METTE teams up with Sam Gellaitry on club-ready single ‘Darling Drive’
It’s her first release since the arrival of last year’s debut EP ‘METTENARRATIVE’.
Having recently performed on Later… with Jools Holland and been named part of DIY’s Class of 2024, multi-hyphenate METTE is back with a new track - this time, a collab with Scottish producer and artist Sam Gellaitry.
Entitled ‘Darling Drive’, the disco-flecked cut sees her fully embrace the call of the dancefloor - something which she has said was inspired by “seeing Sam’s pride and joy for the place he grew up. I have spent so much of my life trying to find a sense of home, and after touring and being on the road, I realise now more than ever it’s not about ‘where’ but ‘ who.’ Being with the people I love makes anywhere feel like home’.”
The single marks METTE’s first release since last year’s debut EP ‘METTENARRATIVE’, and hints at what more we might expect from the triple threat in the new year. You can grab a copy of DIY’s Class of 2024 print magazine - featuring METTE - here, and watch the official video for ‘Darling Drive’ below.
Vinyl at Rough Trade
Read More
Class of 2024: METTE
A solo project with expansive ideas, METTE is the multimodal artist making existentialism exciting.
16th December 2023, 2:00pm
The Neu Bulletin (HotWax, Talk Show, STONE and more!)
DIY’s essential guide to the best new music.
22nd September 2023, 4:00pm