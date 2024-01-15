METTE teams up with Sam Gellaitry on club-ready single ‘Darling Drive

Having recently performed on Later… with Jools Holland and been named part of DIY’s Class of 2024, multi-hyphenate METTE is back with a new track - this time, a collab with Scottish producer and artist Sam Gellaitry.

Entitled ‘Darling Drive’, the disco-flecked cut sees her fully embrace the call of the dancefloor - something which she has said was inspired by “seeing Sam’s pride and joy for the place he grew up. I have spent so much of my life trying to find a sense of home, and after touring and being on the road, I realise now more than ever it’s not about ‘where’ but ‘ who.’ Being with the people I love makes anywhere feel like home’.”

The single marks METTE’s first release since last year’s debut EP ‘METTENARRATIVE’, and hints at what more we might expect from the triple threat in the new year. You can grab a copy of DIY’s Class of 2024 print magazine - featuring METTE - here, and watch the official video for ‘Darling Drive’ below.