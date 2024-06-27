News

Olivia Dean drops new single ‘Time’

It’s the rapidly rising star’s first new music since her acclaimed debut album, ‘Messy’.

Photo: Elliot James Kennedy

27th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Olivia Dean, News, Listen

Olivia Dean is back, having today shared her brand new single ‘Time’ - the first release to follow her Mercury Prize-shortlisted debut album, ‘Messy’, which came out almost exactly a year ago. 

Having given the new track its live debut during her recent run of three sold-out shows at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, Olivia wrote ‘Time’ “out of the frustrating feeling of not having enough of it”. Continuing, she has explained: “It’s about wanting to be ambitious, experience the world, and do everything while still feeling connected to the ones you love. It’s a real balancing act, especially as a woman. So, the song moves between these two worlds, dreamy and serene, then wild and chaotic, as life often is!”

Recorded in a single take, the song sees her evolve from the more mellow neo-soul of ‘Messy’ to introduce electric guitar and rock elements into the mix - a sound inspired by Tina Turner, David Bowie, and The Beatles. “It’s pretty much a completely live, one-take of me and my band just playing in a room together as we have been on tour”, Olivia has confirmed. “It feels so different from what I’ve made before, sonically of course, but also in its energy. I’m really excited about that.”

Listen to ‘Time’ here:

Play Video

Get tickets to watch Olivia Dean live now.

Olivia Dean Tickets

Glynde Place, Lewes

Glynde Place, Lewes

Glynde Place, Lewes

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

