Taylor Swift kicks off UK leg of her Eras Tour with breathtaking first show at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium

And just like that, it’s time for the main event. By the time that Lady Gaga’s ‘Applause’ roars across the stadium’s sound system, the excitement reaches fever pitch (Swifties know what’s coming next), with fans barely able to contain themselves when an ornate clock appears on the stage’s giant backdrop, counting down to midnight. The screams just get louder too when, from a flurry of gorgeous, feathery plumes, Taylor Swift emerges in all her bejewelled glory - even after seeing it plastered across the internet for over a year now, her entrance is breathtaking all the same.

From then on, she offers up a masterclass in pop performance; effortlessly navigating the tour’s ambitious concept and sprawling stage set-up in a way that somehow feels both monumental and intimate all at the same time. In fact, it’s only her intro to ‘The Man’ - where she conducts a stadium-wide Mexican wave of screams - that things feel that little too overwrought. Otherwise, she barely misses a beat and, despite the colossal amount of work that’s very clearly gone in to the show’s choreography, somehow makes it look effortless.

For a show so huge in its scope - she performs 45 songs from ten albums over the set’s three and a half hour runtime - the balance is also remarkable. Each era is executed perfectly to best embody its personality, with Taylor stepping back into past versions of herself with ease. Whether through the ethereal Scandi cottage that emerges for her now-combined ‘folklore’ and ‘evermore’ section, the delightfully dark whip-snapping stature of ‘Reputation’ (unquestionably, one of the show’s stand-outs) or the monochrome melodrama served in support of latest album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ - the section comes brilliantly dubbed ‘Female Rage: The Musical’ - each new twist is thrilling and enchanting in equal measure. Even the scope of the production is outstanding: few stadium shows manage to captivate an entire audience but the staging, with its multiple risers and runways, works brilliantly.

And yet, even on a tour of this magnitude, it’s the tender and unexpected moments that linger longest: the teary grin transfixed to the young fan she hands her ‘22’ hat to is enough to have anyone well up at the sight; an unexpected in-crowd proposal that's highlighted by Taylor, when she’s actually able to see it with the sun still in the sky; the sure-to-be-viral-by-now moment in which her hand cramps midway through playing ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’, a timely reminder that - while the Eras Tour is truly otherworldly - the star is merely mortal. That’s the magic of the entire thing; for all this may be the biggest tour this world’s ever seen, when you're actually in the room, it's easy to forget the hype, the scale, the statistics, and instead be enraptured by the woman at the centre of it all.