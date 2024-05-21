News
Jazmin Bean announces ‘Traumatic Livelihood’ world tour
The run of international dates will bring them to venues in the UK, Europe, and North America.
Former DIY digital cover star Jazmin Bean has unveiled plans for an Autumn 2024 world tour, in support of their acclaimed debut album ‘Traumatic Livelihood’.
Kicking off in Vancouver on 7th September, the run will see them visit cities across North America before making the trip back across the pond to Europe and the UK in October, concluding at Manchester’s Gorilla at the end of the month. Tickets will go on general sale this Friday, 24th May, via Jazmin’s website.
You can read our recent In Deep interview with Jazmin and find out the details of where they’ll be stopping off on The Traumatic Livelihood World Tour below.
The Traumatic Livelihood World Tour
SEPTEMBER 2024
07 Vancouver, BC, Vogue Theater
09 Seattle, WA, The Showbox
10 Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom
12 San Francisco, CA, The Regency Ballroom
14 San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park
15 Santa Ana, CA, Observatory
16 Los Angeles, CA, The Fonda Theatre
18 Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex
19 Englewood, CO, Gothic Theatre
21 Dallas, TX, Granada Theater
23 Nashville, TN, Eastside Bowl
25 Detroit, MI, Saint Andrew’s Hall
26 Milwaukee, WI, The Rave / Eagles Club
27 Chicago, IL, House of Blues
29 Toronto, ON, The Axis Club
30 Montreal, QC, Le Studio TD
OCTOBER 2024
02 Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
03 Hamden, CT, Space Ballroom
05 Boston, MA, Royale
06 Washington, DC, 9:30 Club
07 New York, NY, Irving Plaza
13 Copenhagen, Pumpehuset
14 Hamburg, Logo
15 Berlin, Hole44
17 Munich, Strom
18 Köln, Luxor
20 Paris, La Bellevilloise
21 Brussels, Botanique
22 Amsterdam, Tolhuistuin
25 London, Heaven
26 Glasgow, SWG3
28 Manchester, Gorilla
Read More
Jazmin Bean - Traumatic Livelihood
4 Stars
An accomplished and immediate pop record that will surely find the underground superstar receiving greater name recognition.
21st February 2024, 7:54am
Jazmin Bean wants payback on new track ‘You Know What You’ve Done’
It's the fourth single to be lifted from their upcoming debut album 'Traumatic Livelihood'.
19th January 2024, 3:12pm
Jazmin Bean: Survivor
Unbeknownst to the legion of fans who’ve watched Jazmin Bean’s rise to cult stardom, the singer’s life for almost a decade has been one filled with unimaginable horrors. On debut album ‘Traumatic Livelihood’, they’re finally ready to tell their story.
24th November 2023, 4:30pm
The Neu Bulletin (Picture Parlour, Jazmin Bean, Gretchin and more!)
DIY's essential guide to the best new music.
20th October 2023, 12:00pm
Popular right now
3 Stars
Wallows — Model
With Rachel Chinouriri, A.G. Cook, Yannis Philippakis, Wasia Project and more!