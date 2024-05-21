News

Jazmin Bean announces ‘Traumatic Livelihood’ world tour

The run of international dates will bring them to venues in the UK, Europe, and North America.

21st May 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Former DIY digital cover star Jazmin Bean has unveiled plans for an Autumn 2024 world tour, in support of their acclaimed debut album ‘Traumatic Livelihood’

Kicking off in Vancouver on 7th September, the run will see them visit cities across North America before making the trip back across the pond to Europe and the UK in October, concluding at Manchester’s Gorilla at the end of the month. Tickets will go on general sale this Friday, 24th May, via Jazmin’s website

You can read our recent In Deep interview with Jazmin and find out the details of where they’ll be stopping off on The Traumatic Livelihood World Tour below. 

Jazmin Bean: Survivor

In Deep

Jazmin Bean: Survivor

Unbeknownst to the legion of fans who’ve watched Jazmin Bean’s rise to cult stardom, the singer’s life for almost a decade has been one filled with unimaginable horrors. On debut album ‘Traumatic Livelihood’, they’re finally ready to tell their story.

The Traumatic Livelihood World Tour

SEPTEMBER 2024
07 Vancouver, BC, Vogue Theater 
09 Seattle, WA, The Showbox
10 Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom
12 San Francisco, CA, The Regency Ballroom
14 San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park
15 Santa Ana, CA, Observatory 
16 Los Angeles, CA, The Fonda Theatre 
18 Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex
19 Englewood, CO, Gothic Theatre
21 Dallas, TX, Granada Theater
23 Nashville, TN, Eastside Bowl
25 Detroit, MI, Saint Andrew’s Hall 
26 Milwaukee, WI, The Rave / Eagles Club
27 Chicago, IL, House of Blues
29 Toronto, ON, The Axis Club 
30 Montreal, QC, Le Studio TD

OCTOBER 2024
02 Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
03 Hamden, CT, Space Ballroom 
05 Boston, MA, Royale
06 Washington, DC, 9:30 Club 
07 New York, NY, Irving Plaza
13 Copenhagen, Pumpehuset
14 Hamburg, Logo
15 Berlin, Hole44
17 Munich, Strom
18 Köln, Luxor
20 Paris, La Bellevilloise 
21 Brussels, Botanique
22 Amsterdam, Tolhuistuin
25 London, Heaven
26 Glasgow, SWG3
28 Manchester, Gorilla

In Deep

