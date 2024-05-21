Jazmin Bean announces ‘Traumatic Livelihood’ world tour

Former DIY digital cover star Jazmin Bean has unveiled plans for an Autumn 2024 world tour, in support of their acclaimed debut album ‘Traumatic Livelihood’.

Kicking off in Vancouver on 7th September, the run will see them visit cities across North America before making the trip back across the pond to Europe and the UK in October, concluding at Manchester’s Gorilla at the end of the month. Tickets will go on general sale this Friday, 24th May, via Jazmin’s website.

You can read our recent In Deep interview with Jazmin and find out the details of where they’ll be stopping off on The Traumatic Livelihood World Tour below.