Charli XCX drops star-studded video for ‘360’

Purveyor of viral moments and iconic visuals, Charli XCX is back with a new video for her latest single, ‘360’.

The track is the latest cut to be lifted from her highly-anticipated sixth studio album ‘BRAT’ (which lands on 7th June), and follows previous releases ‘Von dutch’, ‘Club classics’, and ‘B2b’. In the tongue-in-cheek, Aidan Zamiri-directed video, Charli attends a dinner party full of familiar faces who are on the hunt for “a new hot internet girl”, before launching into a scene-stealing performance of ‘360’.

Check out the full list of Charli’s friends and collaborators to make an appearance (and see if you can spot them all in the vid below): Julia Fox, Chloë Sevigny, Gabbriette, Alex Consani, Rachel Sennott, Emma Chamberlain, A. G. Cook, Hari Nef, Isamaya Ffrench, Matisse Andrews, Quenlin Blackwell, Sakura Bready, Chloe Cherry, Greer Cohen, Anna Collins, Blizzy McGuire, Tess McMillan, Salem Mitchell, Peri Rosenzweig, Richie Shazam and Niki Takesh.