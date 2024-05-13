News

Charli XCX drops star-studded video for ‘360’

It features Julia Fox, Chloë Sevigny, Emma Chamberlain, A. G. Cook, and many more.

Photo: Emma Swann

13th May 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Charli XCX, News, Watch

Purveyor of viral moments and iconic visuals, Charli XCX is back with a new video for her latest single, ‘360’.

The track is the latest cut to be lifted from her highly-anticipated sixth studio album ‘BRAT’ (which lands on 7th June), and follows previous releases ‘Von dutch’, ‘Club classics’, and ‘B2b’. In the tongue-in-cheek, Aidan Zamiri-directed video, Charli attends a dinner party full of familiar faces who are on the hunt for “a new hot internet girl”, before launching into a scene-stealing performance of ‘360’.

Check out the full list of Charli’s friends and collaborators to make an appearance (and see if you can spot them all in the vid below): Julia Fox, Chloë Sevigny, Gabbriette, Alex Consani, Rachel Sennott, Emma Chamberlain, A. G. Cook, Hari Nef, Isamaya Ffrench, Matisse Andrews, Quenlin Blackwell, Sakura Bready, Chloe Cherry, Greer Cohen, Anna Collins, Blizzy McGuire, Tess McMillan, Salem Mitchell, Peri Rosenzweig, Richie Shazam and Niki Takesh.

Play Video

To celebrate the release of ‘BRAT’, Charli will be also hitting the road for a run of DJ sets and live shows around the UK, Europe, and the US. Catch her performing on the following dates:

JUNE 2024
01 Barcelona, Primavera (Live - sold out)
07 London, Outernet (PARTYGIRL DJ Set - sold out)
11 New York, NY, Knockdown Center (Live - sold out)
12 Chicago, IL, Radius (Live - sold out)
15 Los Angeles, CA, Shrine (Live - sold out)
19 Mexico City, Club Loo Loo (PARTYGIRL DJ Set - sold out)
21Sao Paulo, Club Zig (PARTYGIRL DJ Set - sold out)
28 Somerset, Glastonbury Festival (PARTYGIRL DJ Set - sold out)

SEPTEMBER 2024
14 Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
16 Montreal, QC, Place Bell
18 Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
20 Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
23 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
25 Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
26 Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena
28 Boston, MA, TD Garden
30 Chicago, IL, United Center

OCTOBER 2024
02 Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
03 Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
05 Miami, FL, Kaseya Center
06 Orlando, FL, Kia Center
09 Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
11Denver, CO, Ball Arena
13 Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center
15 Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum
16 Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum
18 San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena
20 San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
22 Portland, OR, Moda Center
23 Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

NOVEMBER 2024
27 Manchester, Co-op Live Arena
28 London, The O2
29 Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

DECEMBER 2024
02 Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena

Get tickets to watch Charli XCX live now.

Tags: Charli XCX, News, Watch

Charli XCX Tickets

Co-op Live, Manchester

The O2 Arena, London

Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Latest News

beabadoobee announces third album ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’

beabadoobee announces third album This Is How Tomorrow Moves’

Open’er Festival adds Disclosure, Tyla, d4vd and more to 2024 lineup

Open’er Festival adds Disclosure, Tyla, d4vd and more to 2024 lineup

Corridor, Bon Enfant, La Sécurité and more play UK shows for Québec Spring touring showcase

Corridor, Bön Enfant, La Sécurité and more play UK shows for Québec Spring touring showcase

Rachel Chinouriri is the cover star of DIY’s May 2024 issue!

Rachel Chinouriri is the cover star of DIYs May 2024 issue!

DIY partners with BIMM University for The Great Escape events programme

DIY partners with BIMM University for The Great Escape events programme

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

May 2024

Latest Issue

May 2024

With Rachel Chinouriri, A.G. Cook, Yannis Philippakis, Wasia Project and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY