News
Miso Extra shares animated video for new track ‘50 / 50’
The track is the final preview of her forthcoming EP ‘MSG’.
Ahead of the release of her new EP this Friday, Miso Extra has shared a final taste of it, in the form of ‘50 / 50’.
A track which sees the artist moving between singing in both English and Japanese, the song’s split nature is also reflected in its themes: “Finding the balance in life is hard and I’m someone who is guilty of being stuck in drive,” Miso has said, of the track. “I wrote this song to remind me to not be too hard on myself and to try and enjoy the ride.”
To accompany the release of ‘50 / 50’ — which features on the artist’s forthcoming EP ‘MSG’, out on Friday 18th August via Transgressive — Miso has also shared an accompanying video, as animated by Taku Mikami. Speaking about getting him involved, Miso has said: “I fell in love with the moody colour palettes and animation style. I took a chance and reached out to ask if he would be interested in working on a video. When they said yes and came back with a treatment it felt like a no brainer. Taku has beautifully managed to weave in so many different references to the lyrics into the visuals. I honestly think this video is amazing!”
Watch the video for ‘50 / 50’ below.
Read More
Miso Extra — MSG
The squelchy sounds that open ‘R10’ are where things are their most intriguing.
Miso Extra drops new single ‘R10’, the latest from upcoming EP ‘MSG’
Her second extended project is due later this summer.
The Neu Bulletin (FIZZ, Miso Extra, Swim School and more!)
DIY’s essential guide to the best new music.
Miso Extra announces new EP ‘MSG’
She has also shared the new single ‘Space Junk’.
Popular right now
Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.