Miso Extra shares animated video for new track '50 / 50'

16th August 2023
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Ahead of the release of her new EP this Friday, Miso Extra has shared a final taste of it, in the form of 50 / 50’.

A track which sees the artist moving between singing in both English and Japanese, the song’s split nature is also reflected in its themes: Finding the balance in life is hard and I’m someone who is guilty of being stuck in drive,” Miso has said, of the track. I wrote this song to remind me to not be too hard on myself and to try and enjoy the ride.”

To accompany the release of 50 / 50’ — which features on the artist’s forthcoming EP MSG’, out on Friday 18th August via Transgressive — Miso has also shared an accompanying video, as animated by Taku Mikami. Speaking about getting him involved, Miso has said: I fell in love with the moody colour palettes and animation style. I took a chance and reached out to ask if he would be interested in working on a video. When they said yes and came back with a treatment it felt like a no brainer. Taku has beautifully managed to weave in so many different references to the lyrics into the visuals. I honestly think this video is amazing!”

Watch the video for 50 / 50’ below. 

