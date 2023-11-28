News
Nadine Shah shares video for new single ‘Twenty Things’
She’s also announced dates for an upcoming UK headline tour.
Having recently revealed plans for her forthcoming fifth album ‘Filthy Underneath’ (out on 23rd February 2024 via EMI North), Nadine Shah has now shared its poignant second single, ‘Twenty Things’, which she’s described as “a love letter of sorts, to the people I met whilst in recovery.”
Continuing, she has said: “No-one tells you that you’ll end up feeling so deeply for the people you meet there. What makes it more intense is the fact that you know, statistically, that not everyone is going to make it once they’ve left the place. Some of the most unspeakable things had happened to these people and equally some of the most heinous things were done by them. You’re supposed to love the sinner and hate the sin. I loved them all.”
Following the release of ‘Filthy Underneath’, Nadine will be heading out on tour around the UK, with tickets available from 10:00am on 6th December (presale) and the same time on 8th December (general sale). Find out where she’ll be playing and listen to ‘Twenty Things’ below.
APRIL 2024
26 Newcastle, Boiler Shop
27 Manchester, New Century Hall
28 Glasgow, SWG3 Warehouse
MAY 2024
01 Birmingham, XOYO
02 London, Heaven
