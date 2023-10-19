News
Nadine Shah announces fifth album ‘Filthy Underneath’
The record will be the inaugural release on new label arm EMI North.
Following in the footsteps of her 2017 Mercury Prize-shortlisted album ‘Holiday Destination’, and 2020’s critically acclaimed ‘Kitchen Sink’, Nadine Shah has revealed details of her forthcoming fifth LP, entitled ‘Filthy Underneath’ (due out on 23rd February 2024 via EMI North).
She’s marked the announcement by releasing the record’s first single, ‘Topless Mother’, which Nadine has described as “a song about a counsellor I worked with that I couldn’t get along with. I’m pretty certain the feeling was mutual. And I’m also pretty certain she’d find this funny. Some people just don’t click and some arseholes like me write songs about it.”
Listen to ‘Topless Mother’ below.
Additionally, Nadine has also shared that she’ll be performing a series of intimate ‘Filthy Underneath’ preview shows in London, Brighton, and Glasgow, as well as joining Young Fathers as a special guest for select gigs on their UK tour this month. You can catch her live on the following dates:
OCTOBER
19 Brighton, Chalk
21 London, Eventim Apollo ^
28 Manchester, Albert Hall ^
29 Glasgow, King Tuts
31 Edinburgh, The Usher Hall ^
NOVEMBER
02 London, Lower Third
^ - Special guest for Young Fathers
