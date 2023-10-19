Nadine Shah announces fifth album ‘Filthy Underneath

Following in the footsteps of her 2017 Mercury Prize-shortlisted album ‘Holiday Destination’, and 2020’s critically acclaimed ‘Kitchen Sink’, Nadine Shah has revealed details of her forthcoming fifth LP, entitled ‘Filthy Underneath’ (due out on 23rd February 2024 via EMI North).

She’s marked the announcement by releasing the record’s first single, ‘Topless Mother’, which Nadine has described as “a song about a counsellor I worked with that I couldn’t get along with. I’m pretty certain the feeling was mutual. And I’m also pretty certain she’d find this funny. Some people just don’t click and some arseholes like me write songs about it.”

Listen to ‘Topless Mother’ below.