Cat Burns unveils latest single ‘met someone’
She’s set to embark on an intimate record store tour next month.
Ahead of the 12th July release of her debut album, ‘early twenties’, Cat Burns has today shared another intimate LP preview in the form of new single ‘met someone’.
Capturing the giddy, all-encompassing feeling of falling in love for the first time, the track follows recent releases ‘alone’ and ‘end game’, and will be accompanied by a Libby Burke Wilde-directed music video (premiering at 5pm today, 28th June) that features cameos from India Amarteifio (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story) and Sam Reuben (Everything Now).
What’s more, the BRIT nominee will be celebrating the release of her album with an ‘early twenties’ acoustic record store tour, which will see her perform stripped-back sets of tracks from the new LP in intimate venues around the UK. Check out Cat’s full 2024 touring schedule - including those record store shows and a headline UK and EU tour - and listen to ‘met someone’ below.
You can catch Cat Burns live this year on the following dates:
^ early twenties acoustic record store tour * Headline Tour Dates
JULY 2024
12 London, HMV Oxford Street (signing only) ^
13 London, Rough Trade East ^ (sold out)
15 Brighton, Chalk (out-store hosted by HMV)^
16 Kingston, Pryzm (out-store hosted by Banquet)^
17 Bristol, Strange Brew (out-store hosted by Rough Trade)^
18 Leeds, Wardrobe (out-store hosted by Crash Records) ^
19 Liverpool, Jacaranda Records^
AUGUST 2024
11 Cornwall, Boardmasters
24 Oxfordshire, The Big Feastival
OCTOBER 2024
06 Amsterdam, Melkweg MAX*(sold out)
07 Cologne, Kantine * (sold out)
08 Berlin, Metropol*
10 Brussels, AB Ballroom*
11 Paris, Le Trabendo* (sold out)
13 Birmingham, O2 Academy* (sold out)
14 Bristol, O2 Academy* (sold out)
15 Glasgow, O2 Academy*
17 Manchester, Academy* (sold out)
18 London, The Roundhouse* (sold out)
