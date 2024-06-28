Cat Burns unveils latest single ‘met someone’

Ahead of the 12th July release of her debut album, ‘early twenties’, Cat Burns has today shared another intimate LP preview in the form of new single ‘met someone’.

Capturing the giddy, all-encompassing feeling of falling in love for the first time, the track follows recent releases ‘alone’ and ‘end game’, and will be accompanied by a Libby Burke Wilde-directed music video (premiering at 5pm today, 28th June) that features cameos from India Amarteifio (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story) and Sam Reuben (Everything Now).

What’s more, the BRIT nominee will be celebrating the release of her album with an ‘early twenties’ acoustic record store tour, which will see her perform stripped-back sets of tracks from the new LP in intimate venues around the UK. Check out Cat’s full 2024 touring schedule - including those record store shows and a headline UK and EU tour - and listen to ‘met someone’ below.