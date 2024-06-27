News

Pom Pom Squad return with comeback single ‘Downhill’

It’s the Brooklyn band’s first new music since 2021.

Words: Daisy Carter

Back with their first release since the arrival of their 2021 debut album ‘Death of a Cheerleader’, Pom Pom Squad have now offered up an infectious new track, ‘Downhill’, which comes via tastemaking label City Slang Records (Sprints, Lambrini Girls). 

“In my everyday life, I’m pretty reserved and shy so it’s odd, even to me, that I feel this pull to be on stage – to put my music out and open myself up to everything that comes with that,” the band’s frontwoman Mia Berrin has shared. 

“When I was writing ‘Downhill’ I was thinking a lot about the push-pull between those opposing sides of my personality. Sometimes being ambitious feels like being self-destructive and I wanted to explore the line between the two. Also, it’s been nearly three years since I’ve released anything new so this song feels like my reintroduction to the world. Pom Pom Squad is soooo back, baby!”

Dive back into the world of Pom Pom Squad and watch the lyric video for ‘Downhill’ below. 

