The Dare announces debut album ‘What’s Wrong With New York?’

27th June 2024
New York’s The Dare - aka vocalist, songwriter and producer Harrison Patrick Smith - has confirmed that his debut album, ‘What’s Wrong With New York?’, will arrive on 6th September via Polydor Records. 

Featuring collaborations with Dylan Brady (100 gecs), Emile Haynie (Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs, Dua Lipa), Romil Hemnani (Brockhampton), Chris Greatti (Yves Tumor, Yeule), Isaac Eiger (of Strange Ranger) and more, the LP has been introduced via new single ‘Perfume’ - a hedonistic electroclash cut that perfectly epitomises his indie sleaze, party-starting sensibilities. 

The album announcement comes hot on the heels of The Dare’s recent stint opening for Charli XCX at her first shows of the ‘brat’ world tour (he also produced ‘Guess’, from that record’s deluxe edition), and he’s set to embark on his debut headline tour of North America this Autumn. 

Listen to ‘Perfume’ here: 

Play Video

’ What’s Wrong With New York?’ tracklist:
1. Open Up
2. Good Time
3. Perfume
4. Girls
5. I Destroyed Disco
6. You’re Invited
7. All Night
8. Elevation
9. Movement
10. You Can Never Go Home

