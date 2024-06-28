News

Clairo shares latest album preview ‘Nomad’

It’s the opening track on her forthcoming new LP, ‘Charm’.

Photo: Lucas Creighton

28th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Having recently announced that her third album ‘Charm’ will hit shelves on 12th July, Clairo has now offered fans another taste of what to expect from the new record with her latest track, ‘Nomad’. 

It follows previous single ‘Sexy To Someone’ and will act as the opener to ‘Charm’, its lyrical vulnerability and mellow instrumentals setting the tone for what promises to be, according to a press release, a soul-baring and sensual album. 

You can check out the LP’s full tracklist and listen to ‘Nomad’ below. 

‘Charm’ tracklist:
1. Nomad
2. Sexy To Someone
3. Second Nature
4. Slow Dance
5. Thank You
6. Terrapin
7. Juna
8. Add Up My Love
9. Echo
10. Glory Of The Snow
11. Pier 4

