Clairo shares latest album preview ‘Nomad’

Having recently announced that her third album ‘Charm’ will hit shelves on 12th July, Clairo has now offered fans another taste of what to expect from the new record with her latest track, ‘Nomad’.

It follows previous single ‘Sexy To Someone’ and will act as the opener to ‘Charm’, its lyrical vulnerability and mellow instrumentals setting the tone for what promises to be, according to a press release, a soul-baring and sensual album.

You can check out the LP’s full tracklist and listen to ‘Nomad’ below.