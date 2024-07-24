Orla Gartland confirms second studio album ‘Everybody Needs A Hero’

Coming soon

She’s set to release it this Autumn via her own label, New Friends.

24th July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Hot on the heels of her huge returning singles ‘Little Chaos’, ‘Kiss Ur Face Forever’, and ‘Mine’, Orla Gartland has now announced that her second studio album, ‘Everybody Needs A Hero’, will be released on 4th October via her own label New Friends. 

It’ll act as a follow up to her 2021 debut ‘Woman On The Internet’, as well as her work with cult supergroup FIZZ and their 2023 LP, ‘The Secret To Life’. Using the concept of a ‘hero’ to explore our relationships with others and ourselves, the record was conceived between London and Devon’s Middle Farm Studios, with Orla herself taking the reins on both its writing and production. 

To mark the news, she’s also shared the latest track to be lifted from the album - the comparatively soft ‘The Hit’, which looks at how being deeply empathetic can be both a blessing and a curse. Speaking about the subject of the song, Orla has commented: “[It’s] like a voodoo doll thing… you’re so connected it hurts. It’s a nice gesture, because you’re admitting you care about that person so much that when they’re in pain you feel it too, but there’s a point that it can go too far and that’s just not healthy or sustainable.”

Check out ‘The Hit’ and revisit our recent interview with Orla below. 

Orla Gartland: Chaos Rules

Interview

Orla Gartland: Chaos Rules

Ahead of her set at Live At Leeds In The Park this weekend, beloved indie-pop sensation Orla Gartland fills us in on what to expect from her much-anticipated upcoming new era.

Play Video

Orla’s going to be hitting the road this Autumn for a run of dates across the pond - here’s where she’ll be stopping off: 

NOVEMBER 2024
07 Cafe 939, Boston, MA (sold out)
08 Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY (sold out)
09 Atlantis, Washington, DC, (sold out)
11 Johnny Brenda’s, Philadelphia, PA (sold out)
13 Bar Le Ritz, Montreal, QC
15 Garrison, Toronto, ON (sold out)
16 Third Man Records, Detroit, MI (sold out)
17 Sleeping Village, Chicago, IL (sold out)
21 Polaris Hall, Portland, OR (sold out)
22 Fox Cabaret, Vancouver, BC (sold out)
23 Barboza, Seattle, WA (sold out)
25 Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA (sold out)
26 Troubadour, Los Angeles, CA (sold out)

20th May 2024

