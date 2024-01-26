Festivals
HotWax, Orla Gartland, Circa Waves & more join Live at Leeds In The Park 2024
Corinne Bailey Rae will also be performing her new album ‘Black Rainbows’ in full.
Festival announcement season is well under way, and there’s yet more exciting news to come from Live at Leeds in the Park! The Temple Newsam event have now added the likes of Orla Gartland, HotWax, Circa Waves and more to the line-up for this summer’s event.
Set to take place on Saturday 25th May, the fest has already announced the likes of Declan McKenna, Melanie C, Future Islands, The Mysterines, and Yorkshire royalty The Cribs, but will now also play host to Sea Girls, Lucia & The Best Boys, The Clause, Tom A. Smith, and local gal Corinne Bailey Rae, who’ll be performing her new album ‘Black Rainbows’ in full.
“I’m thrilled to be performing in my home town for Live at Leeds,” Corinne has said. “I’m playing ‘Black Rainbows’, my new album, and the live show is a wild ride through punk, indie, soul and funk. I’m telling stories that I encountered while exploring The Stoney Island Arts Bank in Chicago. Can’t wait! See you there.”
Tickets for Live at Leeds in the Park are on sale now - you can find out more info here, and check out the line-up poster below.
