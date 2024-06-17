Paul McCartney announces Got Back 2024 UK shows 

Paul McCartney has today confirmed that he’ll be bringing his ongoing Get Back tour to the UK this December for four shows in Manchester and London (two in each city).

The arena dates will be his first live appearances in the UK since headlining Glastonbury back in 2022, and will follow run of shows around South America, France, and Spain. “I’m excited to be ending my year and 2024 tour dates in the UK”, Macca has said of the announcement. “It’s always such a special feeling to play shows on our home soil. It’s going to be an amazing end to the year. Let’s get set to party. I can’t wait to see you.”

Tickets for the newly-announced UK shows will go on sale at 10am this Friday, 21st June; find out the details of Paul’s remaining 2024 tour dates below.