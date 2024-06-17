News
Paul McCartney announces Got Back 2024 UK shows
They’ll be his first UK dates since he headlined Glastonbury in 2022.
Paul McCartney has today confirmed that he’ll be bringing his ongoing Get Back tour to the UK this December for four shows in Manchester and London (two in each city).
The arena dates will be his first live appearances in the UK since headlining Glastonbury back in 2022, and will follow run of shows around South America, France, and Spain. “I’m excited to be ending my year and 2024 tour dates in the UK”, Macca has said of the announcement. “It’s always such a special feeling to play shows on our home soil. It’s going to be an amazing end to the year. Let’s get set to party. I can’t wait to see you.”
Tickets for the newly-announced UK shows will go on sale at 10am this Friday, 21st June; find out the details of Paul’s remaining 2024 tour dates below.
Paul McCartney Got Back 2024 tour dates:
OCTOBER 2024
01 Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay
05 River Plate Stadium, Bueno Aires, Argentina
06 River Plate Stadium, Bueno Aires, Argentina
11 Estadio Monumental, Santiago, Chile
23 Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba, Argentina
27 Estadio Nacional, Lima, Peru
DECEMBER 2024
04 La Defense Arena, Paris, France
05 La Defense Arena, Paris, France
09 Wizink Centre, Madrid, Spain
10 Wizink Centre, Madrid, Spain
14 Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
15 Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
18 The O2, London, UK
19 The O2, London, UK
