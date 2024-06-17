News

Paul McCartney announces Got Back 2024 UK shows 

They’ll be his first UK dates since he headlined Glastonbury in 2022.

17th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Paul McCartney, News

Paul McCartney has today confirmed that he’ll be bringing his ongoing Get Back tour to the UK this December for four shows in Manchester and London (two in each city). 

The arena dates will be his first live appearances in the UK since headlining Glastonbury back in 2022, and will follow run of shows around South America, France, and Spain. “I’m excited to be ending my year and 2024 tour dates in the UK”, Macca has said of the announcement. “It’s always such a special feeling to play shows on our home soil. It’s going to be an amazing end to the year. Let’s get set to party. I can’t wait to see you.” 

Tickets for the newly-announced UK shows will go on sale at 10am this Friday, 21st June; find out the details of Paul’s remaining 2024 tour dates below.

Saturday, Glastonbury 2022

Live Review

Saturday, Glastonbury 2022

Elsewhere across the Saturday, Olivia Rodrigo cements her status as a pop superstar, while Glass Animals and Self Esteem hit home runs.

Paul McCartney Got Back 2024 tour dates:

OCTOBER 2024
01 Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay
05 River Plate Stadium, Bueno Aires, Argentina
06 River Plate Stadium, Bueno Aires, Argentina
11 Estadio Monumental, Santiago, Chile
23 Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba, Argentina
27 Estadio Nacional, Lima, Peru

DECEMBER 2024
04 La Defense Arena, Paris, France
05 La Defense Arena, Paris, France
09 Wizink Centre, Madrid, Spain
10 Wizink Centre, Madrid, Spain
14 Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
15 Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
18 The O2, London, UK
19 The O2, London, UK

Tags: Paul McCartney, News

Latest News

Latitude, Download, and Isle of Wight Festivals all remove Barclays partnership following band boycott

Latitude, Download, and Isle of Wight Festivals all remove Barclays partnership following band boycott

STONE share new single ‘Queen’ and announce Autumn 2024 UK tour

STONE share new single Queen’ and announce Autumn 2024 UK tour

86TVs announce Autumn 2024 UK and EU tour

86TVs announce Autumn 2024 UK and EU tour

Remi Wolf unveils video for new single ‘Motorcycle’

Remi Wolf unveils video for new single Motorcycle’

Lava La Rue shares new single ‘Poison Cookie’ 

Lava La Rue shares new single Poison Cookie’ 

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

June 2024

Latest Issue

June 2024

With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY