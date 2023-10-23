News

PJ Harvey announces summer show in London’s Gunnersbury Park

She’ll be accompanied by special guests Big Thief, Tirzah, and Shida Shahabi.

Photo: Steve Gullick

23rd October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Following the release of her acclaimed tenth album ‘I Inside the Old Year Dying’, PJ Harvey has announced that she’ll be taking to the stage at London’s Gunnersbury Park next summer for a special outdoor performance on Sunday 18th August 2024. She’ll also be joined by special guests Big Thief, Tirzah and Shida Shahabi - a lineup selected by PJ Harvey herself.

Speaking about the show, she has said: “I’m grateful to Gunnersbury Park for inviting me to curate this event. I have chosen what I feel to be some of the most exciting artists working today. With them I hope to be able to give the audience an emotional, heartening and uplifting experience.”

Tickets for PJ Harvey’s Gunnersbury Park show will go on general sale at 9:00am on Friday 27th October; in the meantime, why not check out our review of ‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’ and Big Thief’s 2022 album ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’ below.

PJ Harvey - I Inside The Old Year Dying

Album Review

PJ Harvey - I Inside The Old Year Dying

It'll likely take some time to fully unravel, but on the surface this looks like a daring return.

Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Album Review

Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

A group undoubtedly at the peak of their powers.

