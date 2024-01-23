Festivals
Parklife unveil 2024 lineup, including headliners Doja Cat, Disclosure and J Hus
Peggy Gou, Four Tet, Nia Archives and more are also set to join the Manchester weekender.
Returning to Manchester’s Heaton Park this June, Parklife Festival has now dropped its full 2024 lineup. Leading the charge are headliners Doja Cat, J Hus, and Disclosure (joining the fun for a UK festival exclusive performance), who’ll all be treating revelers this summer at Europe’s largest city festival.
Crowds can also expect acclaimed DJ sets from the likes of Peggy Gou, Four Tet, Camelphat, and Rudim3ntal, while chart favourites Becky Hill, Sugababes, and Anne-Marie are there to provide a healthy dose of pop goodness. For live performances guaranteed to raise the roof, look no further than Nia Archives, Mahalia, and KAYTRANADA - just a few of over 150 artists squeezed into a packed two days of music.
Tickets to Parklife 2024 will be available via pre-sale from 10:00am on Thursday 25th January (registration closes at 6:00pm on Wednesday 24th), while remaining tickets will go on general sale at 10:00am on Friday 26th January here.
You can scour the official poster for the full lineup below.
Read More
Loyle Carner, Sam Smith and Michael Kiwanuka among next names for Open’er 2024
Ice Spice and 21 Savage have also just been announced for the Polish festival's next instalment.
19th December 2023, 10:30am
Sam Smith, Stormzy, Fontaines DC and more to play Sziget Festival 2024
The Island of Freedom have shared the first 35 names confirmed for next year's knees up in Hungary.
12th December 2023, 11:31am
Performers announced for 2023’s Mercury Prize ceremony
10 of the 12 shortlisted artists will take to the stage at next week’s awards show.
1st September 2023, 2:03pm
Tracks: Stormzy, Sheer Mag, The Hives and more
The biggest and best of the week’s new music.
4th August 2023, 6:00pm