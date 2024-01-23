Parklife unveil 2024 lineup, including headliners Doja Cat, Disclosure and J Hus

Returning to Manchester’s Heaton Park this June, Parklife Festival has now dropped its full 2024 lineup. Leading the charge are headliners Doja Cat, J Hus, and Disclosure (joining the fun for a UK festival exclusive performance), who’ll all be treating revelers this summer at Europe’s largest city festival.

Crowds can also expect acclaimed DJ sets from the likes of Peggy Gou, Four Tet, Camelphat, and Rudim3ntal, while chart favourites Becky Hill, Sugababes, and Anne-Marie are there to provide a healthy dose of pop goodness. For live performances guaranteed to raise the roof, look no further than Nia Archives, Mahalia, and KAYTRANADA - just a few of over 150 artists squeezed into a packed two days of music.

Tickets to Parklife 2024 will be available via pre-sale from 10:00am on Thursday 25th January (registration closes at 6:00pm on Wednesday 24th), while remaining tickets will go on general sale at 10:00am on Friday 26th January here.

You can scour the official poster for the full lineup below.

